21 Stylish Shorts That Will Make You Love Your Legs — Under $30

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Shorts are a complicated subject for many of us — maybe even most of us. We get so excited for shorts weather, year after year, but when it comes time to actually put them on, we don’t always love what we see in the mirror. Our excitement suddenly takes a nosedive, and we realize it’s just going to be another year of overheating in long pants — even on the hottest of days.

We want to put an end to that — for real this time! A few pairs of badly made shorts shouldn’t leave you feeling down about yourself. When people say to find clothes that fit you, they don’t only mean matching up your measurements. They mean finding pieces that complement your curves and make you feel happy and confident. They’re out there! That’s why we picked out 21 stylish shorts of all different kinds on Amazon — affordable ones that will make you love the way your legs look!

21 Stylish Shorts That Will Make You Love Your Legs

High-Rise Shorts

1. Our Absolute Favorite: There’s a reason these denim Haola shorts have as many reviews as they do. So flattering!

2. We Also Love: The ruffled hem on this pair of SMENG shorts? Everything we’ve always wanted and more!

3. We Also Love: Who wouldn’t adore the blushing corduroy on these Celebrity Pink shorts?

Low-Rise Shorts

4. Our Absolute Favorite: These low-rise short shorts from Hybrid & Company will be your BFF in the summer sun!

5. We Also Love: These nylon Capezio boyshorts are wonderfully stretchy and come in such cute colors!

6. We Also Love: For a comfy, casual look, you can’t go wrong with these Soffe shorts!

Paper Bag Waist Shorts

7. Our Absolute Favorite: A paper bag waist on cuffed denim shorts? We are all about these Plaid&Plain jean shorts!

8. We Also Love: These GRACE KARIN shorts can totally be dressed up for nicer occasions!

9. We Also Love: These white Govc shorts have a beachy vacation vibe!

Biker/Yoga Shorts

10. Our Absolute Favorite: The ultimate fan-favorites, the sky-high review count on these BALEAF shorts speaks for itself!

11. We Also Love: Going for that juicy peach booty look? Add these YEYELE shorts to your cart!

12. We Also Love: The accents on these Vaslanda shorts have an amazing lifting effect!

Night-Out Shorts

13. Our Absolute Favorite: These faux-leather Everbellus shorts dress things up in an edgy way for a fun night out to remember!

14. We Also Love: We’d love to see these metallic PINKPHOENIXFLY shorts out on a dance floor!

15. We Also Love: These Verdusa satin shorts seriously elevate the popular dolphin style!

Comfy Shorts

16. Our Absolute Favorite: We’ve raved about these shorts before and we’ll do it again. These Amazon Essentials terry shorts are equally as comfy as they are cute!

17. We Also Love: Another favorite among shoppers, these Mosucoirl shorts have a breezy, effortless look to them!

18. We Also Love: These retro-inspired URATOT shorts come in a two-pack so you can grab two colors in one purchase!

Printed and Patterned Shorts

19. Our Absolute Favorite: It’s not summer without some tie-dye, and these SweatyRocks shorts are our pick!

20. We Also Love: A floral print and a lace trim? We need these Allegra K shorts in our lives, like, right now!

21. We Also Love: These QIXING shorts are all about the leopard print — and what a coincidence! So are we!

Looking for more? Shop more shorts here and explore more Amazon Fashion picks here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!