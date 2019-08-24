This 2-Piece Sunday Riley Set Is Now Only $20 in the Dermstore Sale





The Dermstore Anniversary Sale is nearing a close and while we’ve been stocking up on some beauty buys we’ve had on our wish lists, we keep finding deals too good to pass up along the way.

Today is everyone’s lucky day! We didn’t just find one perfect product from one of our favorite brands, we found two. This two-piece set is perfect for anyone looking to clear up just about any skin-related issue under the sun. Best of all, it’s marked down to a price we couldn’t believe! But hurry, there are only a few hours of this sale left to scoop up the best deals in beauty!

See it: Grab the Sunday Riley Flash Fix 2-Piece Set (a $35 value) with prices starting at just $20 when using promo code CELEBRATE at checkout at Dermstore!

The Sunday Riley Flash Fix 2-Piece Set features two of Sunday Riley’s cult favorites in one easy-to-use set. The dynamic duo can help to exfoliate and brighten all skin types, leaving it as radiant as ever. But how? Let’s look at both the products included.

First, there’s the Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment. So many reviewers are loving this anti-aging skin treatment! According to shoppers, it was gentle enough to work on all skin types and many called it the “holy grail” in their skincare routines.

All of the key ingredients in this treatment work wonders on the skin! The Purified Grade Lactic Acid can help to plump fine lines and exfoliate dead skin cells. to help reveal a smoother, clearer and more youthful-looking complexion. It’s blended with Lirocie that can naturally brighten the appearance of hyperpigmentation. There’s also lemongrass that can boost the skin’s natural radiance and aloe to help soothe any irritated skin, leaving it as refreshed as ever.

Many reviewers loved how their “dark spots started to fade” along with their “sunspots and acne” after using this formula!

Secondly, there’s the Ceramic Slip Cleanser, a “gentle formula” that could be used morning, day or night. So many shoppers couldn’t believe how “super hydrating this formula” was and how effective it was.

This fan-favorite cleanser turns to French Green Clay to help remove impurities and tighten the appearance of pores. It’s paired to perfection with Morrocan Rhassoul Clay, that can deep clean and purify our skin while Neroli can provide soothing and balance properties. Lastly, it taps Vitamin C to round this formula out. This powerful antioxidant can help to brighten our skin’s overall complexion.

This kit received a perfect five-star rating amongst reviewers! One reviewer said it was “perfect when traveling” thanks to the smaller size. Other reviewers loved how this “trial-sized version” gave everyone the opportunity to “test them out first.” It doesn’t matter if you’re a first-time user or a longtime lover of the Sunday Riley brand, the Dermstore Anniversary Sale is the perfect time to pick-up this two-piece set!

