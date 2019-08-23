



Sometimes we wish we could just shave all of our hair off and start fresh. Technically, we could do that at any time, but if going bald isn’t quite our style, it’s not an overly reasonable option. So, it looks like we’re stuck with the frizz, split ends and dullness. For now. That all changes as soon as we get our hands on this power duo!

We’re not only finding tons of individual products majorly marked down in the 2019 Dermstore Anniversary Sale, but value sets, too, and this one caught our eye immediately. Briogeo is everything when it comes to hair care, and this set is the ultimate savior for any hair that feels beyond saving!

See it: Get the Briogeo Revive + Repair Power Duo (originally $70) for just $60 with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore! Sale ends August 25, 2019.

The best thing we can do for our hair is to introduce it to the Briogeo Revive + Repair Power Duo. This exfoliating shampoo and conditioning mask combo is a dream for thirsty locks and irritated scalps, and with hundreds of reviews between the two individual products, nabbing this set on sale is truly the dreamiest!

Shoppers say the Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo makes their hair “feel so clean and refreshed,” loving the tingle brought on by the peppermint, spearmint and tea tree oil. They say they’ve seen “phenomenal” transformations in their hair, but our favorite review might just be the one stating that it “smells like Girl Scout cookies!”

The Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask is also a serious fan favorite, with shoppers calling it a “miracle worker” that leaves their hair “bouncy, healthy and shiny” without any greasy residue. They say that even by just using it once a week, it “makes a huge difference” in the look and feel of their hair, especially when used after the Scalp Revival shampoo!

See it: Get the Briogeo Revive + Repair Power Duo (originally $70) for just $60 with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore! Sale ends August 25, 2019.

This hair care combo is made to work on any hair type, from curly, to coarse, to fine, to color-treated. It claims to detoxify our scalp and nourish our hair, scrubbing and smoothing away dryness, irritation, itchiness and frizz!

To use, start with the Scalp Revival shampoo, applying it to wet hair and massaging it into the scalp and down through the ends. After rinsing, take the Don’t Despair, Repair! conditioning mask and evenly distribute it from mid-lengths to ends, leaving on for five to 10 minutes before rinsing. If we’re looking for an extended deep conditioning session, we can instead place hair under a plastic cap after applying and sit under a dryer for half an hour before rinsing!

With detoxifying charcoal and nourishing oils like argan, avocado and sweet almond, this duo will feel like a rebirth for our hair, with no head shaving and years of regrowth necessary! We’re already saving $10 in this sale, but if we consider that the value is actually $78 for this set, we’re saving closer to $20, and we have to say, that feels almost as good as our scalp and hair will feel after using this duo for the first (or the 50th) time!

See it: Get the Briogeo Revive + Repair Power Duo (originally $70) for just $60 with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore! Sale ends August 25, 2019.

Looking for something else? Check out more from Briogeo here and other hair care kits and value sets here! Shop the rest of the 2019 Dermstore Anniversary Sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!