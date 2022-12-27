Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The week between Christmas and New Year’s is always a blur. We’re basically sleep-walking through the day. But once we ring in the new year, it’s back to business as usual. No more sleeping in past noon! It’s time for an early morning wake-up call. Start the day on the right note with this alarm clock that simulates a sunrise (and a sunset in evening mode). Plus, this device comes with a USB charging port, as well as a temperature and date display!

This top-rated alarm clock from Walmart is currently on sale, and it’s seriously a steal. For only $23, you get a handful of tech features in one. Who needs Siri or Alexa when you can just look over at your alarm clock to check the temperature and time? Last we checked, those robots couldn’t charge your phone either! With three light modes and 14 color options, this clock sets the scene no matter what mood you’re in. Keep scrolling to shop this everyday essential from Walmart!

Get the La Crosse Technology Soluna-S Light Sunrise Black LCD Alarm Clock with Temperature and USB Port for just $23 (originally $36) at Walmart!

The La Crosse Technology Soluna-S Light Sunrise Black LCD Alarm Clock with Temperature and USB Port is so much more than your standard alarm clock. This baby comes with all the bells and whistles! Our favorite function is the natural light alarm, waking Us up with a gentle sunrise, along with a crescendo sound alarm. Now we feel like we’re always on vacation!

Since Gen-Z is all about LED lights, this alarm clock would be the perfect gift for your child who tends to hit the snooze button. They can turn their bedroom into the ultimate light show with all of the vibrant cycling colors, plus adjustable brightness. There’s also a USB charging port that keeps your phone’s battery alive, as well as a convenient LCD that displays time, date and temperature.

According to one customer, “This purchase was one of the best purchases I have ever made especially for Christmas presents. This alarm clock is beautiful it not only gives the time but day, date, inside temperature, a recharging plug for my cell phone and a great night light in my bedroom.” Another reviewer reported, “I use this in my daughter’s bedroom for a nightlight for her not just a clock. The USB port makes it really convenient to charge your devices without using up all your wall outlets. I highly recommend this clock.” And another shopper gushed, “I love this little clock. It basically doubles as a night light because I don’t like to sleep in total darkness. Easy to read and has a USB port to charge your phone!”

Look on the bright side with this Sunrise Alarm Clock from Walmart!

