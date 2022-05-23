Sunshine 79: The Only Swimwear You Need This Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Beach season is officially upon Us. And that’s certainly something to cheer about.

We love to hit the beach, settle into a good book and listen to the waves meet the shore — with lots of SPF, of course.

But when we were going through our swimsuit collection recently, we realized it was seriously lacking. Some swimsuits were boring, some were falling apart, and some were so last season. In short, we needed some new threads.

Thankfully, that’s around the time we were introduced to Sunshine 79.

This brand new swimsuit company entered the scene right on time! Their playful, high-quality swimsuits come in all sorts of shapes and sizes, sure to satisfy everyone. Plus, their designs are so original and refreshingly fashion-forward!

We’re done with simple style. After the last few years, we want to have some fun this summer — and we’re bringing Sunshine 79 along for the ride!

Keep reading to hear why we’re obsessed with this new swimwear brand and check out their website to browse their incredible designs!

Bring Your A-Game To the Beach With Sunshine 79

No more blending in! With Sunshine 79, you can stand out in fun, flattering fits and patterns that show off your personality.

A Fit for Every Mood

Anyone else feel like you have two, maybe three options when looking at swimsuit silhouettes? We love string bikinis and one-pieces, but we’d appreciate a few more styles to choose from. That’s why we love Sunshine 79’s selection.

They’ve got it all.

In their one-piece collection alone, they have five different styles: the standard over-the-shoulder one piece, the bandeau, the one shoulder, the high neck and the plunge. Everyone’s body is different, so everyone has different swimwear needs. Sunshine 79 lets you pick from a wide variety of styles so that you can feel totally cute and comfortable.

And that’s just the one-piece collection! Sunshine 79 also has a ton of top and bottom varieties, and they let you mix and match so that you can pick the perfect beach look for you. Pair triangle, bandeau, midkini, and bralette tops with all sorts of hipster and high-waisted bottoms.

Some have string ties, some have tortoise shell rings — and we’re obsessed with all of it! You’re going to love the stylish touches on these bathing suits that totally set Sunshine 79 apart from other swimwear brands.

Cutouts, belts, fringe — it’s like the best of the ’70s came back to spend another summer in the sun.

No matter what your body type is or what you want to show off this summer, we promise Sunshine 79 has something for you. They also have a super helpful size guide and measuring tool to help you order the right size for you. If it’s not love at first try-on, you can easily return or exchange the suits for free!

Sunshine 79 guarantees 100% customer satisfaction. *Swoon.*

So Many Unique Designs

When we said that Sunshine 79 is the stand-out swimsuit brand, we weren’t kidding. They have so many bright, fun and colorful patterns to pick from.

If stripes are your thing, Sunshine 79 is your brand. Their striped patterns have this retro, geometric vibe. They also have pieces that pair bright, striking stripes with zebra print.

With their floral designs, Sunshine 79 brings flower power to a whole other level! From tropical flowers to bohemian paisleys, we’re so excited to introduce some wow-factor back into our swimsuit sets.

We’re also obsessed with this zodiac print they have. It’s black and features a sea of constellations in gold. If you’re passionate about your star sign, we think we just found your new favorite bathing suit! You’re welcome.

Another reason we love Sunshine 79 is that even their solid colors are far from boring. They’ve got bright, eye-catching, ‘70s-inspired colors to choose from, so even the simplest of styles can get you noticed.

Plus, their color names are so adorable: Watermelon, Sunshine, Sky Blue. We’re already having the perfect beach day just thinking about them.

Elevated Beachwear

We don’t know about you, but we’re so tired of buying swimsuits from trendy shops only for them to arrive with fraying seams or see-through fabrics. We live at the beach and the pool during the summer — if we want a bathing suit, we want it to last!

Thankfully, Sunshine 79 has no problems in that department.

This brand works tirelessly to produce high-quality, standard-setting suits that can fit into your active lifestyle during the summer months. They even have suits and cover-ups especially designed for music festivals. If you’ve ever been to one, you know how much quality matters when you’re up against wind, dust, and three days of dancing.

From their looks to their fits, Sunshine 79 offers an elevated aesthetic, bringing style to the beach without skimping on quality. We love how much they stand by their suits, promising 100% satisfaction guaranteed.

To Us, that’s the mark of a company that just gets it.

Take a look through their swim collection now, and see which styles you want to try first.

Inspired By the Past, Designed for Today

Sure, maybe they’re talking about the ideal temperature — but if you ask Us, the 79 in Sunshine 79 definitely has to do with the year 1979. All of their swimsuits and beach accessories are inspired by the daring, colorful, and effortless looks of the seventies.

A Modern Twist on a Classic Look

Dressing in classic ‘fits is fun until you actually go digging through the archives. Trust Us, some styles are better left in the past! Sunshine 79 took only the good inspiration from the seventies, filtering their bohemian, flower power looks through a modern lens.

You’ll never look dated or costumey with Sunshine 79 — just chic and unique. Sunshine 79 totally embraces color and flair, bringing in a warm surfer aesthetic with stand-out patterns and styles. It’s perfect for resort wear, tropical vacations and long weekends OOO.

Straight Out of the O.C.

It’s no wonder Sunshine 79 designs such vibrant pieces, considering they’re based in the O.C. where the sun always shines. Did we mention they’re totally new? The company came on the scene only in the last six months, and they’re already making a huge splash (pun intended).

You can really see the vintage beachwear vibes come out in Sunshine 79’s cover-up collection. Their dresses, tunics, pareo wraps, kimonos, and pants pair perfectly and effortlessly with any of their swimwear. It’s so fun to mix and match the patterns, bringing sophistication and luxury to your cover-up look!

We even wear the cover-ups around the house, just to feel like we’re at a resort. It works!

You also need to check out their crocheted pants. A total bohemian staple, these pants are breezy and comfortable. The intricate crochet pattern lets just enough of your bathing suit and skin poke through, while also providing the coverage you want when walking around.

Feminine, cool, elevated — Sunshine 79 does it all.

The Sunnies on Top

No beach outfit is complete without sunglasses. Sunshine 79 has bold and hip styles to choose from, pulling the most classic and in-need-of-a-comeback frames from the twentieth century.

Go for something simple and classic like their Sito Orbital Sunglasses which feel like updated aviators, or go for something bright and geometric like their Sito Kinetic Polarized Sunglasses with show-stopping red frames.

Many of their sunglasses are polarized, and all of them are made with plant-based frames and sent in sustainable packaging. We love a brand that prioritizes sustainability and doing right by the Earth!

If we’re going to enjoy all the Earth has to offer — ocean swims, white sand beaches, shady palm trees — then we ought to take care of it in return.

Ready To Hit the Beach With Sunshine 79?

We’re always on the hunt for new clothing brands that can take our wardrobe from blah to #blessed. Sunshine 79 is officially our favorite new swimwear brand. With a vintage aesthetic and modern, sleek styling, they’re doing swimwear like no one else is.

Suffice to say, we’re obsessed.

If you see us at the resort this summer rocking bright florals, breezy bohemian festival wear, and effortlessly chic top-to-bottom looks, just know we got it all from Sunshine 79.

You can too by shopping on Sunshine 79’s website, which has all the deets on finding your perfect size and living your best life this summer.

We can’t wait to see all these playful looks on the beach. Happy shopping!

