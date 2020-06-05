Find Out Why Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Casual Cropped Tank

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The crop tops are officially out and ready to play! It’s no secret that we’re obsessed with cropped shirts, and are naturally pretty pumped that their season is approaching. These tops exude the ultimate summertime vibes, and if you’re in the market for a new addition, we’ve got you covered.

These cropped tanks are absolute stunners, and practically begging to be paired with our favorite high-waisted denim shorts. Not only does this top nail the spirit of the season, it’s incredibly affordable too!

Get the SweatyRocks Women’s Summer Sleeveless Crop Tank Top for prices starting at just $9, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as June 10, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 5, 2020, but are subject to change.



Variety is always important, and the print and color options are endless. If we have to play favorites, the tie-dye versions are really speaking to Us — but there are plenty of choices for every shopper! While some have cheeky slogans printed, others are straightforward and simple. These tops are meant be fitted, so if you prefer a looser look, it may be wise to order a size up!

Of course, all of these tops were designed for casual wear, but they are still seriously versatile. In terms of styling, team these tops with any high-waisted pants or skirt that you have in your closet. Dressing it up isn’t that hard — and this will transition to a chilly evening with the addition of a denim jacket!

Reviewers say that these cropped tanks are super comfortable, and are expertly constructed. They appreciate the quality of the material and how soft it feels against the skin. Some opt to use it as a workout tank, but there’s no reason to stop there! This is ideal for any summer outing, as it’s unfussy and easy to throw on and off.

Amazon shoppers are thrilled to have nabbed one of these tops, and we’re right there with them. As the temperatures soar, what more could you ask for?

