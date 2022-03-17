Nearly 400 Reviewers Are Absolutely Loving These $18 Midi Shorts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s that time. If you haven’t purchased your first pair of denim shorts for 2022 yet, let’s make it happen. Even if you have, make room for a new favorite! This pair is under $20, so you don’t need to fret about the cost of stocking up a little. Besides, there’s so much warm weather ahead of us to enjoy!

If you love the look of denim shorts but find that most pairs ride up, dig in and feel stiff, then you’ve come to the right place. If short shorts are too short but long shorts are too long, we’ve got you. This pair of midi denim shorts from Target is changing the game!

These jean shorts are made of a soft, breathable denim, consisting of 91% cotton, 7% recycled polyester and 2% spandex for stretch. They have a relaxed fit, so they’re not skin tight — and the Medium Wash shade is a classic blue you can wear over and over again. They’re also finished with distressed detailing and raw hem for a stylish edge!

These shorts have a zip fly with button closure, belt loops and a traditional five-pocket design. They have a flattering high-rise fit, but the main selling point for most might be the midi length of the inseam. It’s four inches, making these shorts longer than Daisy Dukes but way shorter than Bermuda shorts. They’re somewhere in the middle, offering a great amount of coverage and comfort. They may also help prevent thigh chafing!

These shorts have nearly 400 reviews at Target so far, and we can only assume that number is going to skyrocket over the spring and summer. Shoppers say they’re “fantastic quality,” and “extremely comfortable.” They already know these will be their “favorite shorts this summer” and they seriously “can’t wait for it to be warm.” They say they “would wear these every day” if they could. Of course, they also love the length, calling it “perfect”!

We have even more good news to share. These shorts can be washed in the machine and tumbled dry, and they’re even available in an off-white shade as well, minus the distressed detailing. Totally a pair you can dress up a little! When you’re shopping, just make sure to double-check the size chart. Some shoppers say these shorts run a little small, and we want to make sure you have the perfect fit at first try-on !

Not your style? Shop more from Universal Thread here and check out more shorts at Target here!

Looking for other ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

