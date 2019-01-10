A smile is usually the first thing someone notices about us. According to studies, a megawatt grin can make us appear younger, more likable and of course, happier. Plus, a smile is contagious! In fact, one of our biggest resolutions for the new year (besides maintaining a healthy diet, going to the gym and Marie Kondo-ing our entire wardrobe) is to simply smile more!

If smiles are so important, shouldn’t we place more emphasis on them? Beyond great lipstick and pearly white teeth, there are so many ways to ensure our grins are closeup-ready. One of those is making sure our smiles are picture-perfect is by investing in something that makes sure our teeth aren’t just white, but straight, too.

We’re not talking about metal braces (let’s leave those firmly in middle school and summer camp). SmileDirectClub creates invisible aligners designed to create a whiter, straighter smile without the over-the-top cost and with added convenience.

See it: Get 50 percent off the Impression Kit (normally $79) for only $40 with code WINTERSMILES. Plus, get $100 off aligners only at SmileDirectClub!

How does it work? Easy, with only three steps! First, SmileDirectClub creates a 3D image of our teeth to see where we need an extra bit of straightening. Don’t worry, there’s no need to make an extra appointment at your local orthodontist! The scan can be made after creating an impression from an at-home kit. The impression is then reviewed by a licensed dentist or orthodontist who will create a treatment plan that lasts an average of six months.

Next, SmileDirectClub will send over a preview of our new smile, highlighting how our existing smile will transform. This is where the production of our new invisible aligners begins. (Note: They’re totally unique, so no sharing with any spouses, friends, family members or kids.) The aligners are then shipped, along with premium teeth whitening so our smile isn’t just straight and even, but also pearly white.

After checking in with the doctor — one is assigned to each customer and they will check in every 90 days to make sure everything is on track — and completing treatment, we can opt to purchase a set of retainers to keep our smile looking perfect.

The aligners themselves are made with a comfortable and smooth BPA-free plastic. Hear that? No metal braces! No cheek or gum irritation, either. Score!

The best part about SmileDirectClub — besides the results, which we’ll get to after — is the pricing. The company aims to make sure beautiful smiles are accessible and offers two ways to pay! Single Pay is an easy one-time payment of $1850, which includes custom invisible aligners and premium teeth whitening. Don’t want to pay that much up-front? Opt to purchase with SmilePay, which is only $80 a month for 24 months, after a down payment of $250. Some insurance providers may also reimburse aligner purchases.

While it seems like a hefty cost upfront, it’s actually way more cost-effective in the long run because it’s 60 percent cheaper than other teeth straightening options. Choosing an aligner from a doctor comes with visit fees, copays and more. There’s also the whole “have to leave our house” thing, which no one wants to do! SmileDirectClub ships the aligners directly to our doorstep, so there’s minimal outdoor time required.

The idea first started between — of course — two thirteen-year-olds! Co-founders Alex Fenkell and Jordan Katzman met at summer camp (a.k.a. braces central). Eventually, SmileDirectClub was born and has helped over 250,000 people get the best smile of their lives. That’s a whole lot of happy teeth!

Speaking of happy teeth, the customer reviews speak for themselves! Many stressed that this can be done at any age and that they now have more to smile about every day! It changed thousands of smiles — from gap teeth to bites and beyond, it truly revolutionized all shapes and sizes. Whether it’s for a wedding, starting a new job or just wanting straighter, whiter teeth, SmileDirectClub delivers just that.

Sure, that sounds great, but how do we know if it’s going work? Easy: SmileDirectClub checks to make sure each potential candidate is eligible. Share everything they need to know — from any history with braces, to why aligners appeal to you — and good to go! Don’t worry about missing, implant or wisdom teeth: A licensed dentist or orthodontist will assess each smile to make sure it’s fit for aligners prior to sending them over. If you’re not deemed eligible, the impression kit or scan will be totally refunded.

Start off the new year with a dazzling smile! Get a kit today and watch your smile transform.

