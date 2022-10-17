Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Gen Z sometimes feels like your little sister who wants to borrow your clothes… but also makes fun of your outfits. How is it that Y2K fashion is in but our current style is out? First, we had to get rid of our side parts because only middle parts were cool. And then we had to give up our skinny jeans in favor of low-rise, baggy styles. That was the last straw! Contrary to popular belief, slim-fit pants are absolutely still acceptable. In fact, they’re making a major comeback!

In honor of this happy news, we rounded up 21 skinny jeans that will make your legs look miles look. Finally a flattering pair of pants that we can get on board with!

1. Customers call these bestselling skinny jeans from Madewell the “perfect black jean.” Ideal for the office or date night, these sleek pants will make your legs look slim and slender — originally $128, now just $80!

2. When it comes to denim, it doesn’t get more classic than Levi’s! These mid-rise skinny jeans offer shaping to sculpt your silhouette — originally $70, now just $55!

3. Shoppers say that these bestselling black jeans from Revolve will make your butt look amazing — just $62!

4. Featuring distressed details and a frayed hem, these Free People jeggings fit like a glove — just $78!

5. These Good American ultra-high-waisted crop skinny jeans are a closet staple. Effortlessly cool with rips in the knees and distressed detailing, these flattering pants hug every curve — originally $153, now just $93!

6. On the hunt for affordable skinny jeans in a medium-to-dark wash? These BP jeans from Nordstrom are everyday essentials — originally $49, now just $20!

7. Available in regular and petite sizes 00 to 18, these inclusive Wit & Wisdom ‘Ab’Solution ankle skinny jeans flatter all different body types! The powermesh panels mold and hold, while the waistband offers booty-lifting magic — just $78!

8. Want the leather look with cruelty-free construction? Thanks to core shaping technology and flexible fabric, these Spanx leather-like ankle skinny pants are stretchy and slimming — just $148!

9. Dubbed “The Perfect Pant” by Spanx, these smoothing pull-on pants feature a flattering skinny-leg cut. Take these pants from the office to out on the town — just $148!

10. With over 17,000 reviews on Amazon, these super stretchy skinny pants are your best bet for affordable comfort. There are also 39 colors to choose from — just $28!

11. Shoppers are smitten with these pull-on knit jeggings that secretly smooth and shape. Professional enough to pass as workwear but comfy enough to serve as loungewear ­— originally $27, now just $22!

12. According to reviews, these Amazon Essentials skinny jeans “fit like a dream.” Also, they come in regular, short and long sizes for extra options — just $33!

13. Mad for plaid! One customer claimed that these elastic high-waisted patterned pants are “perfect for the office” — just $34!

14. Add some color to your wardrobe with these skinny-fit chinos from Dockers — just $45!

15. Looking for a distressed pair of denim to rock with sneakers? Shoppers say these stretchy high-rise skinny jeans are “amazing” — just $40!

16. If you prefer a mid-rise fit, then try these Lucky Brand skinny jeans. They’re stretchy, soft and snug — originally $80, now just $56!

17. These Super Skinny Hudson Jeans have received some rave reviews on Revolve. Just read this glowing feedback: “Best high waisted jeans that I now own. The fabric is incredibly soft. The fit is super sexy and gives a great silhouette” — just $195!

18. Closet staple alert! Designed with sculpting benefits, this dark-wash denim by Lee will be your new fair pair of jeans — just $50!

19. Featuring slimming panels and a hidden elastic waistband, these skinny jeans are seriously flattering. As one reviewer reported, “They are slimming, not form-fitting like leggings, they feel incredibly comfortable, the waist band is wide and doesn’t roll over or scrunch up!!” — originally $68, now just $50!

20. These high-waisted faux leather pants are a steal! Just add a blouse, blazer or sweater for an instantly elevated OOTD — originally $49, now just $26!

21. Shoppers declare that these stretchy shaping pants are the “best jeans” out there! And the best part is, they feel like leggings — originally $58, now just $40!

