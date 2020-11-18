These Butt-Lifting Skinny Jeans May Be the Most Flattering Pants on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s no secret that many of Us have been taking it easy lately. 2020 has been filled with unpredictable moments, so it’s only fair to cut ourselves some slack — namely in the diet and exercise departments. After all, it’s more important than ever not to push ourselves, and make sure to manage stress properly!

That being said, we may not be feeling the most body confident right now — and that’s completely fine. Instead of being bummed that we’re not in the best shape of our lives, we’re looking to perfect pieces like this pair of jeans from Hybrid & Co.! While they’re technically skinny jeans, shoppers assure Us that they’re flattering on virtually every figure, regardless of your current physique.

Get the Hybrid & Co. Women’s Butt Lift Super Comfy Stretch Denim Skinny Yoga Jeans for prices starting at just $9, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 17, 2020, but are subject to change.



These shaping jeans are designed to make your butt look lifted and incredible. That’s partially due to the stitching pattern in the back, which will frame your figure fabulously. In addition, the material is intended to smooth out your legs and create a stunning shape in the process!

They’re a mid-rise jean that are said to feel like second-skin. The fabric is extra stretchy, and reviewers claim they consistently get compliments about their dreamy denim. From trim to curvy, these jeans are a massive hit for a variety of body types.

Hybrid & Co. Women’s Butt Lift Super Comfy Stretch Denim Skinny Yoga Jeans

The color selection is truly impressive, and we honestly can’t decide which shade to pick. There’s a slew of standard washes, not to mention an assortment of bold hues like fuchsia and coral. Oh, and let’s not forget camo! We appreciate a piece that has a wide range of shoppers in mind, and these butt-lifting skinny jeans don’t disappoint!

