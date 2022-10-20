These 6 Beauty Essentials Are Perfect for Traveling

Disclosure: Shop With Us is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

Let’s face it: Packing makeup can be stressful. The products you love most are often too big to take on a plane — or can’t fit into your luggage. Of course, if you’re in a rush, fitting all of your essentials into a bag is equally as difficult. Lucky for you, Shop With Us found the six best items to take on-the-go!

Most of these products can be easily applied with your fingers, so you won’t even need to throw a brush or beauty blender into your bag. Keep scrolling to see all the beauty must-haves that will elevate your travel experience!

On-the-Glow Blush and Illuminator

Glow throughout the day with this illuminator! It can be used on the cheeks, eyes, body and lips, making it an ideal item to pack with you. If you’re rushing out the door and want to apply a little eyeshadow or blush, this product will seriously save time and leave you looking glam in seconds.

Double Date Eyeshadow Duo

This creamy eyeshadow is the ultimate product to carry around with you and even has a built-in mirror for easier use. You can apply it with your fingers for a gorgeous creamy finish — or add a bit of sparkle with the shimmery powder side.

Revelation Brow Duo

This compact brow duo comes in 15 different shades, ensuring you will find one that matches your eyebrows. The duo comes with a powder side to help fill in your brows, as well as a creme side to shape and define them.

Red Light Face Mask

This red light face mask is ultra-packable and made for a busy lifestyle. You don’t need to sit close to an outlet with this mask because of the small cord design — after just one use, you’ll already feel rejuvenated.

Pack Up & Glow Priming Mineral SPF 40

This SPF makes for an excellent base to your makeup. It’s tinted and works as a primer, so when you want a little extra concealer in your makeup routine, this glowing option is fabulous to have on hand.

Clear Brow Gel

After using the Revelation Brow Duo mentioned above, give your brows extra gel to keep them in place all day long. If you just want to tame a few hairs here and there, this gel has you covered!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!