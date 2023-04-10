This Chic Cutout Dress Is So Flattering and Size-Inclusive

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

No one should steer clear of garments with cutouts because they feel self-conscious about wearing them! Sure, it may seem like one of those daunting details that only supermodels can rock, but all it takes is the right type of top or dress to suit your shape and give you extra confidence.

In this case, we found a frock that’s perfect for spring and achieves these cutouts goals. This The Drop maxi is absolutely gorgeous, and it’s a rare style from a major retailer that’s actually inclusive in terms of sizing. Few pieces look fabulous on every body type, but according to reviewers, this dress understood (and nailed) the assignment!

Get The Drop Women’s Anaya Square-Neck Cut-Out Tiered Maxi Dress for $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 7, 2023, but are subject to change.

This maxi is fairly simple with a few features which turn up the heat. Of course, the cutouts are one of its main selling points! They’re placed at the sides of the waist and create a sideways V-shape which can provide a beautiful slimming effect. They’re also not over-the-top and don’t show too much skin, so you can wear this dress for tamer functions like family brunches in the spring and summer. You also have elastics built into where the cutouts are placed, which makes the fit remarkably comfortable!

We’re equally as obsessed with the square neckline the dress features, as well as the puffy short sleeves. They add to this garment’s more modest vibe, but it doesn’t give the dress a frumpy feel by any means. And finally, the pockets! Any time we see a dress with pockets in the design, we fall in love with it that much more. This frock is available in five different colors at the moment, and the size range is outstanding. The smallest option up for grabs is a XX-Small and it extends up to 5X, which is sure to suit plenty of shoppers. And best of all, reviewers say that no matter which size works best for your body type, this dress is guaranteed to flatter!

