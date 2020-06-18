30 Hours Only! Shop The Drop by Grace Atwood With Prices All Under $60

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You know how sometimes you really want to go shopping, but you can’t quite justify it? You know you should wait it out a bit until you actually need a new piece, no matter how badly you want one. It’s no fun. But that’s exactly what makes limited-time releases all the more exciting!

The Drop by Grace Atwood launched exclusively on Amazon today, and these made-on-demand pieces are only available for 30 hours. Total. And the clock is already winding down! That means there’s no reason for you not to shop now! This is not a time to be pushing things off! Atwood, famous fashionista and founder of The Stripe, specially designed this collection “to look good on a range of body types,” with prices all ringing in at under $60. And let Us tell you — there are some seriously cute pieces. Some are even selling out already, so no more wasting time! Check out our faves below before they are gone too!

This Figure-Flattering Dress

The double-banded elastic waist on this dress is beyond flattering, and that vibrant shade of green is just so stunning. According to Atwood, this is “the perfect little summer dress,” and we obviously agree!

Get The Drop Women’s Emerald Crossover-Front Dress by @graceatwood for just $50 at Amazon with free shipping for an extremely limited time! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Floral Top

This lyocell top is lightweight and has the cutest ruffle detailing. It has a fun floral pattern, but it’s so easy to style. Atwood loves it “with white jeans or cutoffs,” specifically!

Get The Drop Women’s Ivory Floral Print V-Neck Balloon-Sleeve Top by @graceatwood for just $45 at Amazon with free shipping for an extremely limited time! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Breezy Kaftan

Ideal for warm weather, this kaftan is perfected by dropped armholes and a center-front slit. Atwood said this was actually inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow in Netflix’s The Politician and that she loves to wear it with “tons of gold jewelry”!

Get The Drop Women’s Emerald Front Slit Kaftan by @graceatwood for just $55 at Amazon with free shipping for an extremely limited time! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

Want more? Shop the rest of The Drop by Grace Atwood before it’s gone here! See all of Amazon’s current Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!