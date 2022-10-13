Not Sure What to Wear? Say Hello to Your New Favorite Shirtdress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve all been there: You wake up in the morning, and you just aren’t feeling yourself. Maybe you’re looking slightly bloated or suffering from exhaustion — in which case it’s all about reaching for a garment that’s easy to wear and may be able to up your confidence a little bit!

The best pieces to rock are looser styles that are seriously comfy — but of course, we don’t want them to feel sloppy either. A long, lightweight shirtdress like this one from The Drop is absolutely ideal, and you can find countless ways to style it for wherever you’re going.

Get The Drop Women’s Fiona Relaxed Linen Midi Shirt Dress for $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

We adore the non-constricting fit of this dress, not to mention the slits on the sides of the midi-length hem which provide beautiful movement. The buttons run from the top of the collar all the way down the bottom, and you can choose how low you want the neckline to extend — or if you want to add another slit on the front of the frock. You can even use this dress as a kimono and layer it over a different ensemble. The long sleeves are cuffed at the wrists just like a classic button-down dress shirt, and to top it all off, there are handy pockets on the sides of the hips!

Although this dress is made from linen, which is generally a summer fabric, we think it’s still a hit for the start of autumn. Just throw on a jacket or add some tights if you need the extra warmth. The loose fit is what drew Us to this dress, but if you do want to give yourself a more shapely silhouette, we suggest a wide belt at the waist. Accessorize Us! This dress is chic, casual and the ultimate garment to slip on in a pinch. No one will be able to tell you aren’t feeling your best — because you’ll surely be looking it!

