Add This Oversized Boyfriend Blazer to Your Fall Wardrobe ASAP

Is your wardrobe ready for the fall? It’s hard to believe that sweater weather is just a few weeks away! We want to make sure our closets are prepped for the drop in temperatures, and no one wants to be scrambling at the last minute for must-have pieces that are likely sold out!

One of the aesthetics that’s taking over Instagram is the oversized blazer look, and our top pick is The Drop’s beautiful take on the trend! Its design is clean and immaculately tailored, plus shoppers are applauding its high-quality feel.

Get The Drop Women’s Blake Long Blazer for prices starting at $51, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 31, 2021, but are subject to change.

What don’t we love about this blazer? Nothing, actually! For starters, the tailoring is incredibly detailed, and this blazer reportedly feels like it could be far more expensive than its modest price tag. The fit is loose and casual, which is why we consider it a boyfriend blazer — but it still has feminine touches that we adore! The slim lapel, single button closure and fitted sleeves are dreamy, and you won’t feel like this blazer is too baggy while wearing it.

You can currently scoop this blazer up in three different shades: Ivory white, light praline brown and classic black. All three of these hues are appropriate to wear year-round, so any one you select is a solid choice!

Shoppers say that this blazer runs very true to size, but if you want a slightly more oversized vibe, you can certainly order a size up. Depending on how tall you are, the hem may look longer or shorter — but regardless, its length is slightly more than your average blazer. You can even style it as a dress with some biker shorts underneath! Reviewers are calling this the “perfect blazer,” and it’s getting five stars all around! The hype is real with this piece, and you surely won’t regret having it in your closet for the fall season. The styling opportunities are endless — brunch, boardroom, beyond!

