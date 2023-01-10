Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Is it just Us — or are we constantly buying sweaters? We adore everything about them. They’re cozy, comfy and suitable for year-round wear — but they really shine in the wintertime. As there are so many on the market, we like to pay attention to the smaller details which make certain knits stand out. This can come down to the neckline or style of the sleeves, but with the sweater we just found, there are multiple layers of fashion magic!

Beyond the visual details on this knit from The Drop, shoppers say the feel of the material is absolutely incredible. It may look relatively basic, but the elevated elements have made it one of our prime sweater picks for the season!

Get The Drop Women’s Edith Pleated Shoulder V-neck Sweater for $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

We’ll start by talking some more about the material, because reviewers unanimously agree that it’s sumptuous. It’s lightweight and has a fuzzy quality, instantly enhancing its cozy appeal. We love when knits don’t feel heavy but can still keep you warm, which is what shoppers say this sweater effortlessly achieves.

The neckline is also a standout feature as it’s a V-neck, but slightly narrower — this enhances the sophisticated aesthetic. And as we noted before, the sleeves are also what made Us want to get our hands on this sweater. They’re slightly poofy at the shoulders, resembling a lantern shape — plus they contrast beautifully with the more fitted bodice.

You can currently snag this sweater in a handful of staple shades, but our wish list includes the pastel options! The light purple and pale baby blue hues are the ideal way to add some color to your winter wardrobe. We can see each of these two sweaters looking impeccable with a pair of black faux-leather pants — or leggings and a sleek pair of boots for a dressed-down brunch vibe. However you want to style this knit, there are endless ways to nail the winter look of your dreams once it’s in your closet!

