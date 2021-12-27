Find Out Why Shoppers Say This Sweater Nails the Trendy Puff-Sleeve Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

This past year has brought forth the return of many retro trends. One of the latest fashion obsessions that’s come back in a fresh, modern way is the puff-sleeve look. At one point in time, the style was regarded as matronly or outdated — but the way it’s been revamped has proven to be absolutely stunning!

But here’s the thing: The puff-sleeve vibe always looks great in Instagram pictures, but who’s to say how the trend will translate in person? You never truly know until you try a garment on, but when there’s a sweater like this one from The Drop with top-notch reviews, it can be purchased with far more confidence!

Get The Drop Women’s Vivienne Padded Shoulder Balloon-Sleeve Sweater for prices starting at just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

Shoppers say that the secret to this sweater’s aesthetic are the small embedded shoulder pads. They make the puffy look far more pronounced, yet help it steer clear of 1980s shoulder pad territory. These are dainty details, not a massive padded situation. They provide extra volume so your ensemble stands out from the pack — and what’s better than that?

The padding also makes for a fantastic contrast with the cinched-in balloon sleeves, which are cuffed just above the wrists. That touch allows this sweater to be far easier to wear with fitted coats, like a leather jacket or a peacoat with less room for excess baggage than a traditional puffer.

There are plenty of reasons to be intrigued, but reviewers credit the shoulder padding and overall flattering design as why they would re-purchase this knit in a heartbeat. They also note that the material has the perfect “thick” and “soft” feel which makes it a dream to wear. Shoppers ranging from petite to plus-size figures approve of this piece, so giving this sweater a shot feels like a no-brainer. It’s cozy season, after all!

