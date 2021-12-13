This 2-Piece Knit Set Is Probably the Chicest Comfy Outfit We’ve Ever Owned

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

This year is definitely ending on a more normal note than when it first started. People have begun to settle back into a normal routine in their personal and professional lives, myself included! The biggest thing for me was being able to travel again, and before I even made specific plans I knew I needed the right outfit to wear on my trips.

When I started looking for a head-to-toe ensemble, I knew I didn’t just want to go with the usual leggings and oversized tee vibe. It had been so long since I’d been able to travel, and I knew I wanted to do it in style! That was when I came across this cardigan and knit flare pant set from The Drop. I immediately added it to my shopping cart because it was the one.

I couldn’t tell you which of these two pieces I prefer over the other because they just look so great together. But I will highlight each individually so that you can get a better sense of how amazing they are! The cardigan top has buttons that run all the way down the front, and the longer hemline is so flattering. The buttons create a V-neck style and there’s a collar detail that makes the sweater feel preppy and more elevated.

As for the pants, they come in the same ribbed knit as the cardigan and have a flare leg at the bottom. They’re high-waisted and you can wear them over a bodysuit, or just by themselves with the sweater as your main top. Both pieces are super easy to mix and match with other items in your closet, but my favorite way to wear them is as a set with my favorite combat boots, or — if I’m feeling extra lazy — with my go-to UGG slippers!

