This Skin-Energizing Ampoule May Do More Than Your Serum

You know when your alarm goes off in the morning, right in the middle of a good dream, and you have so much trouble waking up? You hit the snooze button as many times and possible and feel like the epitome of grogginess. You splash your face with cold water, you make yourself some coffee, but still, you’re just exhausted. And it shows.

That’s exactly what our skin is like sometimes — more often than we’d prefer. It’s just dull and looks physically tired. The skin on our face looks like it could sag down to our waist at any moment. Even though we can’t snap and instantly energize ourselves on our tired days, we’re happy to say that things are different when it comes to our skin. We have this ampoule as an option!

Get The Face Shop Dr. Belmeur Cica Peptite Ampoule for just $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

This ampoule from The Face Shop could be the energizing answer your tired skin needs. But hold on — what’s the difference between a serum and an ampoule? While serums are more for maintaining healthy skin and hitting long-term goals, ampoules are a more concentrated treatment step. They’re more potent, so they may be better at targeting specific issues for fast results. You also don’t necessarily need to use them every day because of this!

This specific ampoule is designed to wake up skin while also smoothing, firming, hydrating and strengthening it. It’s made with Centella asiatica (cica), which is a medicinal plant “well known as a wound-healing agent, due to its ability to heal small wounds, scratches, burns, and skin irritation.” It also has “anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and antifungal” properties along with other health benefits (The Malaysian Journal of Medical Sciences). This is part of why it’s so popular with people who have irritated, sensitive skin. It could be a huge help in calming breakouts as well!

This ampoule comes from The Face Shop, a famous Korean beauty brand inspired by nature and natural beauty, with products made from natural ingredients. It’s from a dermatologically-tested line and can be used after toning and before moisturizing. Just spread and pat all over your face until absorbed!

