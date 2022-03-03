Reviewers Say This Adorable Dress Is the Perfect Look for Brunch or Date Night

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Here’s a fashion fact: You don’t need to crowd your closet with different dresses that are meant for specific occasions when you shop with versatility in mind. You’ll not only save space in your wardrobe, you’ll also save big bucks in the process! Right now, we have flowy frocks at the forefront as we approach the spring — and just found one that hits all of the right marks.

A dress like this one from The Get offers a slew of eye-catching features that instantly captivated Us, and shoppers confirm that it can be worn in tons of different settings. When you’re investing in a dress (even if it’s a relatively affordable option), it’s still important that it goes the distance. You don’t want to feel restricted to rocking your frock in certain settings — and according to enthusiastic reviewers, this dress is far more dynamic than others on the market. Read on for more!

The Get Women’s Poet Sleeve Midi Dress See it!

With the weather warming up, lightweight styles are top of mind — and that’s exactly why this dress means business. The material it’s made from is a thinner knit that works perfectly in this transitional period. The fabric has an airier feel, but the design of the garment will still keep you warm if it’s brisk outside thanks to the long sleeves and extended midi length. You can also easily layer a jacket or sweater over it for added comfort. Think of how cute a leather bomber would be in contrast with the dress’ ultra-feminine design!

Shoppers express that the fit of this dress is beyond flattering, and claim to receive endless compliments whenever they wear it out of the house. They also agree with our assessment of its versatility — they report wearing it to more casual brunches with friends or even to fancier date nights with their partners.

At the moment, the dress is available in a leopard-style black and white polka dot print or a brighter floral print, both of which we adore! No matter how you decide to style this dress or where you wear it, it’s sure to make a statement. It’s comfortable, chic and totally malleable to fit your personal style. Say hello to your new spring fling!

