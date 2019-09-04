This Chic Jacket Doubles as a Top and Is an Absolute Must-Have for Fall!





The seasons aren’t the only thing changing! Come fall, our wardrobes will be too. It’s time to break up with our beloved swimsuits and shorts and slip into something more seasonally appropriate. It’s out with the old and in with the new — but what “new” pieces are we speaking of?

Jackets, of course! Fall is all about fun, fresh layers — and it doesn’t get better than a fabulous jacket, right? The perfect one will seamlessly transition into our wardrobes, and be able to be styled a dozen different ways; looking brand new each and every time it’s worn. It’s true, jackets are transformative. And this one? It’s the epitome of versatility. The ultimate 2-in-1 — and it’s under-$90 at Revolve!

See it: Grab the L’Academie The Dany Jacket (originally $218) now with prices starting at just $86, available at Revolve!

What’s the one piece topping all of our must-have lists this season? It’s the L’Academie The Dany Jacket. From the very moment we laid our eyes on this perfect piece, we knew it was “the one.” What’s so special about it? Easy. From start to finish, it’s pure perfection. Don’t believe Us? Just take a look at it — and it’s flawless material.

Fall is synonymous with unpredictable weather! Some mornings start out cold, only to skyrocket to record-breaking heats by early afternoon. Then come nightfall? It’s back to those cold, chilly temperatures. Although it can at times be difficult, it’s pivotal to have a handful of layers ready to go in our closet that can adapt to such weather at a moment’s notice. That’s why we’re so smitten with this perfect piece.

This jacket does it all! It’s not only cute but it’s comfortable too, and it found a way to balance the two all at once. How? It turned to a strategic blend of materials that’s half cotton and half nylon. With the end result being absolute perfection. The cotton material brings a very wearable feel, that’s soft to touch and similar to our beloved sweatshirts and hoodies while the nylon adds an element of cool to it.

Typically speaking, nylon is predominant in athleisure wear. Most of our favorite windbreakers and pants are crafted from it, so we know it’s suitable in all types of weather. It’ll absorb water, and withstand any rain or snowstorm. When mixed with cotton? It’ll have Us weathering those same storms in the most comfortable of ways. Amazing, isn’t it? One reviewer most certainly thinks so.

This reviewer loved how “comfortable and lightweight” this jacket was. What else did they love? How “pretty” it looked too. But could anyone even blame them? Not only are we blushing over the blush hue it’s available in, but the poplin fabric and ruffled trim are swoon-worthy. We can’t even begin to express how subtle-yet-striking all of this is! And, we won’t. Instead, we’re recommending wearing it anytime, anywhere.

We can dress it up with a turtleneck and matching bootie or dress it down with a T-shirt, jeans and sneakers too. What’s better than that? We can easily wear it on its own too. How? Well, right about now is the perfect time to talk about the front button closure. Not only is it the most understated detail within this design, but it’s also the most useful too.

Button all three buttons up and wear to top off any look! This jacket will double as a shirt and is the ultimate 2-in-1. Pair with a higher-waist trouser to make it work-approved and watch how easy it will be to go from desk to drinks. What else? The shorter length adds a very 90’s vibe that’s very in tune with the times too! It’s incredible how versatile and transitional this piece is. Making this jacket the one stop shop we all need to execute fall fashion flawlessly!

