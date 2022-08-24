This Lavender Cleansing Oil Will Change the Way You Remove Makeup

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Taking your makeup off before going to bed is one of the easiest ways to maintain clear and healthy skin, even if all you have the time and patience for is a handy face wipe. While they may get rid of most of the makeup, oil and dirt from your skin, it’s certainly not quite as impactful as a full cleanse.

But of course, using a cleanser can pose another set of problems. Some strip your face of all of its moisture in order to get the job done, and others can’t seem to banish every last bit of makeup. Luckily, that can all change with the help of a cleansing oil! It may seem counterintuitive to cleanse yourself with oil, but if you have dry or sensitive skin, this particular product from Three Ships may be exactly what you need!

Get the Nourish Lavender + MCT Cleansing Oil for just $15 at Three Ships!

The benefit of using an oil to remove makeup over any other type of cleanser is that it won’t make your skin feel dry and parched afterwards. This particular cleansing oil utilizes non-comedogenic fractionated coconut oil as its base, which may remove the buildup on your skin after you’ve been out and about all day. There’s also a touch of lavender and geranium oil to calm down irritation, plus provide a soothing scent that’s perfect for nighttime!

When you’re ready to take your makeup off, all you have to do is apply some of the oil onto a cotton pad or your fingers and start to work the product into your skin. You can use as much or as little as you prefer — and then proceed to rinse off any excess.

That said, we wouldn’t recommend using this oil if you have oily skin as it may make your pores more congested — but you can use it as an eye makeup remover! Instead of scrubbing your eyes with different wipes or other cleansers to get that last bit of mascara off, this oil can make the process far easier and cause less irritation. However you decide to incorporate this product into your daily life, your entire cleansing routine could change for the better. Intrigued? Us too — Three Ships is a buzz-worthy brand we’re obsessed with right now!

