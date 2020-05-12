3 Deliciously Healthy Recipes to Try at Home Using Thunderbird Bars

It’s been a while since the last time we ate at a restaurant, and for many of us, that has meant preparing our own meals multiple times a day, every day, at home. To say we’re getting a little bored of our go-to recipes and snacks would be an understatement, but ordering in three times a day would be way over the top. It’s easy to resort to processed snacks and pre-made meals, but both could take a toll on our health — especially when we’re cooped up all day!

That’s why we want to set everyone up with three simple, healthy recipes that anyone can make and everyone will love. You know they’re going to be amazing because they’re all based around Thunderbird Real Food Bars. These bars are 100% natural and plant-based, made with no animal products, no gluten, no added sugar, no grains and no soy. They’re paleo-friendly and non-GMO too! Each bar is made with only four ingredient groups: fruits, nuts, seeds and spices — nothing else — and is a must to keep you energized, happy and feeling great. Read on and try not to let your mouth water too much!

Thunderbird Breakfast Bowl

Cereal? Old news. A fruity, creamy breakfast bowl with the perfect amount of crunch? The best way to start every day. This bowl starts with a yogurt base of any flavor, on top of which you can add either fresh or frozen fruit, again, of your choice. Break up one Thunderbird on top — Chocolate Almond Butter Sea Salt sounds yummy to Us — and finish with some shredded coconut and honey. Delicious! See the full recipe here!

Grab a box of Thunderbird bars starting at $30 at LifeToGo!

Banana Chia Seed Pudding With Thunderbird Crumble

Chia pudding has also taken off as an essential for a healthy diet over the past few years, and this one, topped with a crumble of Cashew Fig Carrot Thunderbird Bars, is simply delightful. It’s made with another fan-favorite, oat milk, keeping things dairy-free, and is perfected with drizzles of maple syrup and vanilla extract! See the full recipe here!

Gluten-Free Cherry Hemp Tumeric and Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies

Cookies, anyone? Always! You don’t need to be a professional in the kitchen to make these beauties. With spices like cinnamon and turmeric mixing with brown and white sugars, chocolate chips and more to satisfy your sweet tooth, everyone is going to be asking for a cookie delivery after you post them to your Instagram. #Homemade #Thunderbird #YesTheyreThatGood. See the full recipe here!

