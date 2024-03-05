Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Whether stepping out on the red carpet or hitting the kitchen in one of her famous cooking Instagram posts, Tiffani Thiessen always has the most gorgeous, long and captivating lashes. And while many celebrities keep their beauty secrets, well, secret, Thiessen revealed to Us precisely how she gets them!

Related: Tiffani Thiessen Looks Just As Good in 2024 As 1994 — Here’s Her Skincare Secret One look at Tiffani Thiessen and you would never believe it’s been 30 years since she first starred in the hit television shows Saved by the Bell and Beverly Hills, 90210. She recently celebrated her 50th birthday in January, and it’s safe to say she looks as just as radiant as she did in the […]

Known for her roles as Kelly Kapowski on the iconic series Saved By the Bell and Valerie Malone on Beverly Hills, 90210, take one look at Thiessen and her eyes immediately make an impression. Sure, it’s because they’re gorgeous, but it’s also partially due to her beauty secret: the cult-favorite Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara. In an exclusive interview with Us last year, she dubbed the mascara the one makeup item she “can’t live without.” Read on for the scoop!

Get the Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara for just $25! Also available at Amazon here!

Related: 15 Items to Nail a Simple Mom-Approved Makeup Routine Listen, we know that being a mom is tough — it is a full-time job after all… on top of your full-time job. That said, you shouldn’t have to sacrifice feeling and looking good to take care of your family. Makeup is a quick and easy way to boost confidence, and there are plenty of […]

The award-winning Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara is more than just your average mascara. Acting as lash extensions without the messy glue or hours in a salon chair, this mascara is a “tubing” mascara, which visibly lengthens each lash with every swipe. Hence the name, the mascara contains polymers that literally wrap around each individual lash like a tube. On top of the extra length, you can also depend on the mascara for being water-resistant, smudge-proof and for being healthy for the lashes, as they contain an Orchid Stem Cell Complex.

For those with sensitive eyes, no need to stress. It has a gentle formula, which has been clinically proven to be safe for the area. It also comes in several shades, whether you’re someone who prefers classic black or something more eye-catching like blue, pink or violet.

But Thiessen isn’t the only one who “can’t live without” this mascara. According to Amazon, over 5,000 tubes have been purchased in the last month alone — with 1,800 five-star shopper ratings to date.

“I recently tried this mascara, and I am beyond impressed,” this shopper said. “As someone who has always struggled to find the perfect mascara that delivers both volume and length without clumping, I can confidently say that this product is a game-changer.”

Related: Drench Your Lips in Fruit Juicy Moisture Overnight for a Healthy Pout If you’re the type of person who deals with dry, cracked lips often, you’ve no doubt looked for a way to heal your pout without having to reapply lip balm every hour or so. You can achieve this with emollients like Aquaphor, of course, but sometimes it doesn’t do the trick, either. Luckily, a sleeping […]

The secret to Thiessen’s gorgeous lashes is officially revealed! The mascara comes in at $25, but according to this satisfied shopper, it lasts five to six months and is “totally worth it.” We’re sold!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

See it: Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara for just $25! Also available at Amazon here!

Related: This Brightening Under-Eye Gel Has Nearly Perfect Amazon Reviews We all have sleepless nights. They’re frustrating to say the least, especially when you know you have to get up at a certain time the next morning; the “if I fall asleep by this time, I can still get five hours” debacle starts. Everyone’s been there, and it’s not fun — especially when the anxiety […]