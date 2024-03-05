Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Whether stepping out on the red carpet or hitting the kitchen in one of her famous cooking Instagram posts, Tiffani Thiessen always has the most gorgeous, long and captivating lashes. And while many celebrities keep their beauty secrets, well, secret, Thiessen revealed to Us precisely how she gets them!
Known for her roles as Kelly Kapowski on the iconic series Saved By the Bell and Valerie Malone on Beverly Hills, 90210, take one look at Thiessen and her eyes immediately make an impression. Sure, it’s because they’re gorgeous, but it’s also partially due to her beauty secret: the cult-favorite Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara. In an exclusive interview with Us last year, she dubbed the mascara the one makeup item she “can’t live without.” Read on for the scoop!
Get the Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara for just $25! Also available at Amazon here!
The award-winning Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara is more than just your average mascara. Acting as lash extensions without the messy glue or hours in a salon chair, this mascara is a “tubing” mascara, which visibly lengthens each lash with every swipe. Hence the name, the mascara contains polymers that literally wrap around each individual lash like a tube. On top of the extra length, you can also depend on the mascara for being water-resistant, smudge-proof and for being healthy for the lashes, as they contain an Orchid Stem Cell Complex.
For those with sensitive eyes, no need to stress. It has a gentle formula, which has been clinically proven to be safe for the area. It also comes in several shades, whether you’re someone who prefers classic black or something more eye-catching like blue, pink or violet.
But Thiessen isn’t the only one who “can’t live without” this mascara. According to Amazon, over 5,000 tubes have been purchased in the last month alone — with 1,800 five-star shopper ratings to date.
“I recently tried this mascara, and I am beyond impressed,” this shopper said. “As someone who has always struggled to find the perfect mascara that delivers both volume and length without clumping, I can confidently say that this product is a game-changer.”
The secret to Thiessen’s gorgeous lashes is officially revealed! The mascara comes in at $25, but according to this satisfied shopper, it lasts five to six months and is “totally worth it.” We’re sold!
See it: Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara for just $25! Also available at Amazon here!