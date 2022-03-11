Best Deal Ever? This Two-Tone Leopard Cardigan Is Marked Down to Just $5

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When you see a piece on sale for just a few dollars, do you start to wonder if there’s some kind of catch? We’re not talking about a belt or a pair of socks here — we’re talking about a chic cardigan. We think the quality must be absolutely terrible, or that reviewers found it to fall apart within one wear. We think there must be something wrong.

That’s why it’s important to look into details. Sometimes, you’re better off spending that $5 on an ice cream sundae or simply saving it. Every so often though, the deal really is just that good, and you were lucky enough to stumble upon it. This is one of those times!

Get the Time and Tru Open Front Animal Cardigan (originally $24) on sale for just $5 at Walmart!

This cardigan is exclusive to Walmart, so you won’t find a better deal elsewhere — not that it gets much better than $5. It’s a soft and lightweight knit with an open front and ribbing at the cuffs and hem. It has a longer design, reaching to the thighs, and a relaxed fit. It’s not oversized though. If you’re between sizes or prefer extra roominess, definitely size up!

The coolest part of this cardigan, we’d say, is the two-tone color-blocking effect. It’s next level, and as soon as we saw it, we fell in love (even before we saw the sale price)! The torso and insides of the sleeves are a dark brown with lighter brown leopard spots lined in black, while the outsides of the sleeves are that same lighter brown color, matching the insides of the spots. Obsessed! It comes in two other color variations too, but this Java one is our fave — and has the most sizes left!

Like we mentioned before, you’d think this cardigan would have terrible reviews given that it’s marked down so much, but that’s not the case. It actually has an overwhelming majority of five-star reviews, with four-star ratings being the second most common. Walmart shoppers say this sweater looks “even better in person” and that the print is “so pretty.” They love how it “looks good dressed up for work or more casual with jeans or leggings.” One even noted how it helps them “transition quickly from [their] around the house look to Zoom ready.”

This is an awesome pick for spring weather too. As one reviewer said, it’s “great for cool evenings or a chillier day.” Now is the perfect time to buy!

Looking for other ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

