Spring is almost here — for those who can’t take the cold weather — and it’s time to start thinking about how you’ll revamp your wardrobe for brighter days ahead. Whether you prefer frilly skirts or sleek dresses, springtime is an excellent time to flesh out your closet and find your breeziest pieces. If you’re looking for a functional frock that makes a statement, we have you covered. In fact, we came across a fresh and refined option at Walmart you’re bound to love, and it’s only $9 at Walmart!

The Time and Tru Women’s Sleeveless Dress with Self Tie Belt is a bold and comfy option to suit all of your warm-weather festivities. It features a 100% cotton material composition for breathability, comfort and durability. This dress has a sleeveless silhouette and tie belt design for a stylish touch. Hello, effortless glamour!

This frock is the ultimate addition to your closet for the upcoming spring and summer months. It’s also incredibly easy to style — for example, you can throw this option on with your favorite sandals or pumps for a chic, relaxed vibe. You can also rock it with edgy boots for an elevated aesthetic if the moment calls for it! Further, this dress comes in two color options and boasts an XS to XXXL size range.

While reviewing this flowy and colorful sleeveless dress, a Walmart shopper added, “This is a lovely dress I’ll be wearing to church, and it’s perfect for that!” Easter fashion anyone?

One more Walmart reviewer noted, “A casual dress to wear on the patio, to watch TV in or be with family rather than hang out in your PJs. It washes well and is true to size.”

Although there are still a few weeks left of winter, you can get a jump-start on your spring fashion goals with this versatile dress from Walmart. It’s the perfect pop of color to brighten up your wardrobe easily — and at $9, who can resist?

