Is This Beautiful Teddy Sweater Seriously Just $5 Right Now?

Okay, what is going on right now? This is not normal, right? To see such a stylish sweater on sale for just $5? Is this real life? This sale seriously has Us questioning reality. But we’ve pinched ourselves, counted our fingers, checked the clock — we’re definitely awake and this is really happening!

We found the deal of all deals, and even wilder is that it’s available in six colors with most sizes still in stock. Every single one is marked down to $5. And no, there’s no catch! They’re not even backordered or anything. This really just is our lucky day!

Get the Time and Tru Intarsia Teddy Sweater (originally $23) for just $5 exclusively at Walmart!

This sweater is a Walmart exclusive, meaning you won’t find a better deal anywhere else — if that were even really possible. With its unique design, we truly expected a higher price point. While many sweaters out there play with color-blocking or even pattern-blocking, this sweater actually presents a form of knit-blocking. It features asymmetrical intarsia knit detailing in the front and back of the torso to contrast the regular knit!

This pullover sweater is super, super soft, earning its “teddy” name, and it has a relaxed fit with dropped shoulder seams. It keeps things neat, however, with its ribbed cuffs, hemline and crew neckline. Reviewers say it’s “so lovely” and that it “looks significantly more expensive than it is (especially if you catch it on sale).” They “highly, highly recommend” it. One even proclaimed that “everyone needs [a] sweater like this”!

As we mentioned earlier, you have choices when it comes to colors with this sweater. You can go for the classics like black, grey or an oatmeal beige, or you can grab something a little more colorful, like a royal blue, rusty red or true, fire engine red. Or, you know, you could grab all six. It’s just $30 for all six. Isn’t that totally mind-blowing? That’s barely more than buying just one of these sweaters at its original price!

This knit is just so versatile too. Its design is eye-catching, but it’s not loud or distracting in any way, so it can work with so many other pieces. Keep things simple with skinny or wide leg jeans and sneakers, or wear a polka dot slip skirt or plaid mini! Wear this sweater with your work trousers, your comfiest leggings or your frayed denim shorts. Wear it with boots, wear it with heels, wear it with anything you see fit! You won’t have any trouble styling it. You just need to grab it before everyone else catches on and your size sells out!

