This Patented Leg Weight Is Designed to Tone Your Thighs and Glutes to Perfection

Doing cardio is an excellent way to get moving, get in shape and improve your overall health — but if you want to focus on toning up specific areas, weight training may be a huge help. If you have a goal for yourself, be it specifically for weight loss or just trying to feel stronger, you can use weights to target different muscles to help with your fitness journey.

We’ve all seen traditional dumbbells, but they’re not the only option on the market. If you’re trying to isolate the leg, thigh and glute muscles, we found an incredible weight that’s specifically designed for those areas!

Get the TonerBum™ US Patented Booty, Glute, Butt & Legs Trainer for $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 28, 2022, but are subject to change.



The TonerBum™ weight is designed in a specific fashion which makes it suitable for this region of the body. It’s curved and has a width of just under six inches, so it can fit on the inside of your knee — which is ideal if you want to add some extra resistance during leg and butt toning exercises. If you’re not a fan of resistance bands as they tend to be unwieldy, this is a solid alternative!

If you’re concerned that this weight is too niche for your everyday routine, fear not — you can do far more with it than just leg lifts! It weighs in at five pounds, which is solid for arm lifts and dead lifts as well. If you’re an experienced fitness fanatic, you may want a heavier option to see more results, but this is a fantastic way to get your feet wet in the weight-lifting world. Shoppers praise its versatility and value, claiming to have been skeptical at first. Ultimately, they were pleasantly surprised, with one reviewer noting they are “summer body ready.” If you’re looking to elevate your regimen further, we also love these slip-resistant bands, these strap-on weights and this kettlebell set!

