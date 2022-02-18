This Blackhead Scrub Stick Might Have the Cutest Packaging on the Planet

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Blackheads getting you down? We can’t even remember the last time we looked in the mirror and didn’t immediately focus in on our clogged, enlarged pores. We used to use those nose strips to help, but while they were satisfying in the moment, the results didn’t last — and using them too often can be really damaging to the skin!

So we’ve been on the search for a new solution. While we don’t like admitting to judging a book by its cover, we have to say, we were immediately intrigued when we saw the cute packaging on this scrub stick while browsing Amazon’s premium skincare section. Luckily for Us, however, we found that the product inside was just as amazing as the packaging on the outside!

Get the TONYMOLY Tako Pore Blackhead Scrub Stick for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

Tako means “octopus” in Japanese, so you can see why this scrub stick is shaped like (a super adorable) one. TONYMOLY is actually a famous K-beauty brand though, known for its cute packaging, effective formulas and very affordable prices. The octopus inspiration comes from this product’s ingredients, which include a powerful blend of marine plant extracts, black mud and charcoal!

The dead sea salt in this scrub stick has natural minerals that may help soothe the skin while the black peat water aims to purify, absorbing waste and toxins. Meanwhile, the taurine claims to hydrate and firm. All together, they create a pore detox. This product may ultimately extract excess sebum, gently exfoliating the skin to pull out blackheads, whiteheads and other impurities, leaving skin clarified and smooth!

This handy little product has a sea salt scent, is 100% cruelty-free and has tons of fans on Amazon leaving rave reviews. It’s also nice and portable and very easy to use. Start by cleansing your skin, leaving it wet. Take the stick and lightly scrub it over areas with largely visible pores, such as your nose and T-zone, using circular motions. You can then rinse with warm water. If you have time beforehand, try laying a hot, damp towel over your face prior to cleansing, which may help prep your pores!

TONYMOLY recommends using this Tako Pore stick around three to four times a week, but definitely pay attention to what your skin likes and needs, whether it’s looking for more or a little less. We know it’s hard to resist using it every day when it’s just so cute!

