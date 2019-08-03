Hurry! Grab This $125 Classic Coat at Nordstrom Before It Sells Out!





Jackets and coats are an absolute necessity, so it’s important that we pick a stylish but functional one. Whether it’s our must-have moto jacket on a chilly afternoon or an oversized denim jacket on a sunny spring day, our outwear says a lot about us. It’s important to pick a range of trendy pieces as well as traditional classics to tackle any weather condition in style.

Those lighter jackets may be strictly reserved for indoor wear and warmer temperatures, but we need plenty of coats for the rest of the year. Coats can take on the morning work commute, keep us warm on the way back from a gym session and or top a dress for a fancy gala. We found a gorgeous classic coat as we were browsing Nordstrom that we need to add to our closets ASAP!

For Us, the right jacket would be edgy and elegant all wrapped up in one. Chances are when we’re looking to pick up a coat, we will likely gravitate more towards a black or grey hue and it’s understandable. Those two shades work well within our current closet. Rarely would we ever want to give all of that versatility up until we saw the Topshop Carly Coat.

We’re major fans of the two colors! First, there’s oatmeal, a slightly beige off-white hue, and then there’s brown, which is a chocolate-like hue with a reddish tint. It doesn’t matter which shade we select because they’re both absolutely amazing. They’re both neutrals, so they can easily pair with everything in our closet already, just like black and grey can. Whether we’re looking to dress it up with a floral frock or jumpsuit or dress it down with a casual button-up shirt and pair of jeans, it’s the easy-to-wear piece that’s easier-than-ever to pair.

What’s the other major factor that pulled Us in? Of course, it’s the ultra-flattering fit. When it comes to coats, the last thing anyone wants is something that enhances our shape in all the wrong ways. No one wants to appear bigger or bulkier than necessary, especially when we’re looking to throw a sweater on underneath during the colder months. It’s the last thing anyone wants and we can put aside those worries with this coat.

This coat does an excellent job of balancing out its features. We’re loving how it offers up an oversized fit but still remains slimming. Everyone will notice that at first glance, the coat does a great balance being flattering while incorporating the borrowed-from-the-boys appeal. The notched lapels only add to the menswear-inspired features plus give a tailored-vibe to this look that’s much appreciated.

We’re not alone here either because so many of the reviewers couldn’t stop gushing over this perfect piece either. One reviewer said they loved how it highlighted their body in all the right ways while another reviewer said it was more stunning in person. And our favorite one of them all? That reviewer said this coat was the perfect piece to wear all day, every day, all year long. Agreed!

