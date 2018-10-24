We’re Cozying Up in This Top-Rated Long Cardigan This Season

Bring on the chilly weather! With fall in full swing, we’re naturally giving our knit collection major wear these days. From trendy pullovers, cashmere wraps, sweatshirts and more, we are all about making a comfy, chic statement. On the hunt for a cozy find? Look no further! The Shop With Us team can’t stop swooning over this long front cardigan.

See It: Grab the Topshop Long Open Front Cardi for only $75 in multiple colors.

The Topshop Long Open Front Cardi is a stylishly snug dream. Crafted with a super soft fabric blend, this design will keep Us warm all season long. Featuring unique braided cables and a thickly ribbed trim, this chic topper will take our style to new heights. Its slouchy bishop sleeves also add a relaxed element to our look for a casual, yet trendy feel.

Available in a wide variety of vibrant and earthy hues, this knit will complement our wardrobe seamlessly. For fashionistas who love to flaunt a pop of color, the mustard, red and rose hues are just the ticket. When stepping out with a neutral colored ensemble, the charcoal, dark green, navy blue and oat shades will be the perfect extra layer.

Floating the Nordstrom racks at just $75, this cozy find won’t make a major dent in our bank account. A great way to snag a top-quality design without a hefty price tag, this amazing find is an absolute must-have.

With over 400 reviews under its belt, shoppers can’t get enough of this comfy knit. Reviewers love its thick design, while others adore its oversized, yet fitted construction. Shoppers also like its puffy sleeves and comfortable feel. One reviewer noted that “the length in the arms and hem hit the right spot.”

With sizes 2 to 14 currently available in select shades, we plan on snagging this find immediately. A functional piece that can transition from desk to drinks with ease, we can’t wait to cozy up in this number!

See It: Grab the Topshop Long Open Front Cardi for only $75 in multiple colors.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!