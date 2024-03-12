Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As the seasons transition, your hair can start to act up — we’ve all been there! Whether you’re trying to shield your tresses from a torrential downpour or keep them in place during an unexpected windstorm, your locks can start to lose their luster as winter turns into spring. Do you need a new hair product to enhance your hair texture? We may have you covered. Tori Kelly, the two-time Grammy winner, has stunning curly hair — and her favorite styling cream is just $16 at Amazon!

In an interview with The Strategist, Kelly said she loves this product because it revitalizes her curls: “I’m always experimenting with products for curly hair, and usually, I make a product smoothie with a bunch of different ones to give me the results I want. One day, I was like, I’m going to use this alone and see what it looks like. I absolutely loved it. It brings a lot of life to my natural curls. I put this in and either let it air-dry for a beachy-wave natural look or diffuse it to get a little more volume. Now, it’s my one product I’ll throw in my bag if I’m doing an overnight somewhere and rushing to pack.”

The Miss Jessie’s Multicultural Curls Unisex Cream is an excellent addition to your haircare regimen. This formulation relies on safflower oil and olive fruit oil to help prevent frizz for a no-fuss option. Also, it’s free of toxins, parabens and other harmful ingredients, and it’s not too heavy or light. Yes, a balanced product is officially here!

Using this cream is easy because of how neutral it is. You can use it on wet or dry hair, and instantly see the cream help to provide uniformity and manageability to make your life a little easier — or at least your morning routine before work!

While reviewing and gushing over this styling cream, one happy Amazon reviewer said, “My hair would frizz and not clump if it were not for Miss Jessie’s Multicultural Curl. It is the only styling product I use now. My hair is truly in a wash-and-go state with it. Life-changing! Highest recommendation.”

Another Amazon reviewer added, “I love this stuff. I have really curly hair, and this just enhances the curls.”

If you need a versatile styling hair cream that will allow you to embrace your curls (and enhance them in the process), this Tori Kelly-approved pick may do the trick!

See it: Get the Miss Jessie’s Multicultural Curls Unisex Cream for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of March 12, 2024, but may be subject to change.

