We’re Stocking Up on These Cult-Favorite Tory Burch Ballet Flats — 40% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Brace yourselves, because we’ve got some good news — and we mean really good news. We’re here to discuss a major sale, and not just any sale — a massive Tory Burch sale.

While we love all of the trendy and of-the-moment pieces that Tory Burch drops every season, the classics are what withstand the test of time. The iconic ballet flats are one of our all-time favorite shoes from Tory Burch, and when we spotted this pair on sale, we genuinely couldn’t believe it.

Get the Minnie Travel Ballet Flat, Metallic Leather (originally $228) on sale with free shipping for just $139, available from Tory Burch!

This pair of flats is incredibly comfortable. They’re an ideal shoe to have in your purse if you’re wearing heels and need a break in the middle of the day (or end of the night). They’re lightweight and packable, so they’re also excellent for traveling — which their name strongly suggests. The metallic rose gold finish on the leather is stunning, and the famous double “T” logo on the front makes them instantly recognizable. You know what that means — prepare for compliments!

These ballet flats just got marked down, and now they’re nearly 40% off. You simply don’t see a sale like this every day, so we’re picking these beauties up before our size sells out. In fact, we may order more than one pair — they will always be in style.

Minnie Travel Ballet Flat, Metallic Leather

Get the Minnie Travel Ballet Flat, Metallic Leather (originally $228) on sale with free shipping for just $139, available from Tory Burch!

These are some of the most reliable shoes you can own. The metallic leather is super soft and flexible, and there’s elastic toward the back of the ankle that keeps them secured on your feet. You can wear these flats year-round, no matter what season it is. They work in the spring, summer, fall and winter. If it’s too cold out, pair them with tights — or wear them without socks when it’s unseasonably warm!

Shoppers are enamored with the color of these flats, and say that they’re appropriate for all-day wear. These are their “go-to” shoes when they want something casual, comfy and still chic. With a timeless item like these ballet flats, the fact that they’re on sale right now is a fashionista’s dream come true!

See it: Get the Minnie Travel Ballet Flat, Metallic Leather (originally $228) on sale with free shipping for just $139, available from Tory Burch!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more shoe styles from Tory Burch and shop all of the latest markdowns here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!