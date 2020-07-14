Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Jelly sandals just keep on coming back, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. They invoke a warm feeling of nostalgia within us. We’re reminded of the sound of soles lightly slapping the boardwalk on a beach vacation, the excitement of painting our toes to show through the clear straps and, best of all, not having to worry about ruining them by stepping in a puddle or some mud.

Of course, jelly sandals took a little bit of a break for a while, and we moved on. Our new favorite sandal quickly became the Tory Burch Miller — an instantly recognizable, iconic style loved by shoppers like Us and celebs alike. We still missed our jellies though — we’re not going to lie. So when we realized the Miller came in a jelly style? Well, we basically lost it. Best shoes ever? You know it!

Get the Mini Miller Jelly Thong Sandal in Ivory and Black for just $98 at Tory Burch with free shipping! Also still available in Clear here!

These bestselling Miller sandals are the perfect blend of throwback and modern. They’re made in a thong style, with a scaled down double-T logo medallion on the vamp in a shiny gold. There’s no ankle strap, but that’s exactly why shoppers love them. Because of the “jelly” material, these shoes have a grip to them, able to keep your feet in place without any ankle straps causing blisters and pain!

Another amazing feature? These shoes are waterproof! Designer sandals you can splash around in without worrying about permanent damage? Yes, please. These are definitely coming with us to our next lake house visit, beach day trip, swimming pool hangout or full-on vacation!

Get the Mini Miller Jelly Thong Sandal in Ivory and Black for just $98 at Tory Burch with free shipping! Also still available in Clear here!

We really love these Millers, but you don’t have to solely take our word for it. Over 600 reviewers are also singing their praises. Shoppers say they’re the “perfect everyday sandals” — the “ideal footwear for the summer,” if you will. They’re “extremely cute” and “very comfortable,” and their “simple yet elegant” design makes them an easy pair to style for everyone. Shoppers say they’re “effortless” in their beauty, making them a snap to dress up. They’ll “make any outfit look cuter.” Plus, they’re “absolutely beautiful in person.” They’re so unique too. Reviewers love the “different twist on your typical jelly sandal,” and we wholeheartedly second that!

These Millers are still available in three colors: Ivory, Black and Clear. Clear is almost totally sold out, and some sizes of the Black and Ivory are starting to go, so don’t wait too long to add them to your bag. You’ll want them as soon as possible anyway. It’s prime sandal season, after all!

Get the Mini Miller Jelly Thong Sandal in Ivory and Black for just $98 at Tory Burch with free shipping! Also still available in Clear here!

Not your style? Check out more Miller styles here and shop all other shoes available from Tory Burch here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!