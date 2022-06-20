Tory Burch Has Trendy Platforms Hiding on the Site — Starting at $98

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Platforms are the most comfortable way to add some height to your silhouette — and to say we’re obsessed with the style is a massive understatement! They’re not only trendy, but feel nostalgic at the same time. We plan on wearing platforms on repeat throughout the summer months and want to pick up some new additions, so we headed straight to Tory Burch to see what they have to offer.

As luck would have it, we discovered some of our absolute favorite platform picks to date hidden in their online stock! There are both new shoes up for grabs and amazing sale deals ready for you to shop now. So, what are you waiting for? Find new new go-to platforms for the summer from our luxe lineup below!

These Fun Platform Flip Flops

Elevate your flip flop game (quite literally) with this pair! The higher sole not only looks adorable, it provides your feet with extra shock absorption for a more comfortable stroll.

Get the ’70s Platform Flip-Flop for $98 at Tory Burch!

These Leather Fisherman Sandals

The fisherman sandal trend is huge, and we love this pair. It’s perfect for the summertime! The espadrille jute wrap on the platform is too cute, and fits in flawlessly with the vibes of the season. We’re particularly obsessed with the pistachio green leather pair!

Get the Fisherman Platform Espadrille (originally $328) on sale for $187 at Tory Burch — limited time deal!

These Logo Espadrilles

These shoes are a more classic take on the espadrille, but with an added bonus — the funky jacquard material! It’s woven with Tory Burch’s iconic logo all over to spice up the look of this otherwise simple shoe. They’re also a strong option if you’re looking for a platform that’s not as bulky as other styles.

Get the T Monogram Platform Espadrille for $268 at Tory Burch!

These Fab Quilted Slides

How can anyone not totally fall for these fabulous slides? We dig the bubble-style quilting of the leather on the strap, which is enhanced by the color-blocking of each layer. We think they will add the quintessential pop of color to any matching monochromatic look!

Get the Quilted Platform (originally $328) in sale for $172 at Tory Burch — limited time deal!

These Mixed-Material Espadrilles

These fishermans are made in the same style as the pair we previously mentioned, but with a more texturized feel. There are both leather and jute-wrapped straps, plus two different colors to create a shoe that feels like more of a statement-maker!

Get the Fisherman Platform Espadrille (originally $348) for $135 at Tory Burch — limited time deal!

These Sleek Suede Slides

Wearing slides with elegant ensembles just became a whole lot easier! These suede platforms reportedly feel “like wearing slippers” — but in a much more fashionable package. You can rock them casually or team them with fancier dresses for a night out!

Get the Woven Double T Sandal for $298 at Tory Burch!

These Edgy Miller Sandals

Out of all of the Miller sandal iterations we’ve seen, these are definitely the edgiest! The contrast of black and yellow is seriously eye-catching, and the gripped sole gives them the chicest touch of punk style.

Get the Miller Cloud Lug for $258 at Tory Burch!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more shoe styles and shop all of the latest women’s fashion available at Tory Burch here!

