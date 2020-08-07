These ‘Weightless’ Tory Burch Leggings Are on Sale and Will Sell Out

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Working out isn’t necessarily the prettiest thing in world, concept-wise. You get sweaty, you’re gasping for air, you’re gulping down water between sets and the air fills with a humidity that doesn’t quite smell like a bed of roses. The results are fabulous, of course, leaving us looking and feeling healthier — but while we’re into the destination, we say the journey to get there is just as important!

This is why we’re such big advocates of buying high-quality workout wear. Sure, we love our Lululemon, but what if you were hitting those jumping jacks or nailing those crunches while wearing all designer clothes? What if the sweat pouring down your face had a touch of Tory Burch elegance in it? Now that’s how you can seriously work your workout. Extra points if you nab a piece on sale!

Get the Reflective-Stripe Cropped Leggings (originally $138) for just $119 at Tory Burch with free shipping!

We were so excited when we spotted these lovely leggings in the sale section of Tory Burch’s website, and even more excited when we saw how much reviewers were loving them. They say these have definitely become their “favorite pair of leggings” and that they’re “so flattering,” and “look fabulous on,” hugging the body like a second skin. They love how they’re “thick and supportive without being constrictive” too. “The construction is impeccable,” one shopper said. They also all agree that these leggings are pretty much made out of “the softest fabric” ever!

These leggings come from Tory Burch’s Weightless Collection. Pieces from this collection are specifically made to keep you cool during your hot workouts, so if you’re a hot yoga fan or love to go for a run outside in the summer, these are definitely going to suit your fancy. They’re nice and lightweight, allowing for airflow, and they’re moisture-wicking so they won’t be an entirely new, darker shade by the time you’re ready for a break!

These leggings come in a beautiful forest green called Conifer and feature reflective white stripes on the sides of the legs, making them perfect for late-night wear. They’re made with flatlock seams to prevent chafing and irritation, and they have a high-rise waistband and cropped fit. They’re recommended for high-impact workouts because of their barely-there feel, but we say they’re a great choice for lounging too!

These leggings also have a zip pocket at back waist…but that’s not all. Back waist pockets are becoming fairly standard for leggings, but these are Tory Burch, so you know they take it a step further. There’s an interior pocket hiding in the front too! You can see why these leggings are so highly rated now — and why some sizes are already starting to go. Shop now and don’t miss out!

