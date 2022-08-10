How to Transition Your Style from Summer to Fall

Disclosure: Shop With Us is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

Sweet summer is starting to wrap up — and fall will soon be underway. Yes, the summer is truly beloved — but the beginning of autumn means you get to bust out cute scarves and boots while enjoying your delicious warm latte. Wins all around! We’re approaching that illustrious period when it’s not particularly warm (but not too chilly either), and naturally, this makes choosing an outfit difficult. Shop With Us and you will find the best transitional clothes that will take you from summer to fall with ease — keeping your style up to date with the season!

Marina Midi Dress

Comfortable, sleek and stylish! Available in a burnt orange or black, the small slit on the side makes this dress irresistible.

Get the YesAND – Marina Midi Dress for $64!

Nikki Denim Romper

With quarter-length sleeves, this is the ideal romper for the fall transition. You can dress it down or up for any occasion!

Get the YesAND – Nikki Denim Romper for $64!

Prada Crossbody Bag



Every outfit needs a posh bag to go with it. This Prada crossbody bag is pre-owned, so it’s currently 46% off the original price. High fashion can be affordable!

Get the Prada – Tessuto Crossbody Bag for $201.18!

Tiffany Snap Jacket

What’s a better statement than a jean jacket? This jean jacket complements any outfit, and you can simply throw it on when you’re feeling chilly.

Get the YesAND – Tiffany Snap Jacket for $115!

Natalee Dress

This fun and patterned dress adds plenty of personality to your outfit. Considering it’s made from 90% silk, it’s comfortable and flattering all in one.

Get the Julie Brown NYC – Natalee Dress for $206.50!

Tie-Dye Midi Skirt

Available in four different patterns and colors, this funky skirt is long enough to keep you warm — but airy enough to keep you cool. The pencil cut, back slit and smooth stretch waistband help you look snatched. Easy breezy!

Get the YesAND – Tie Dye Midi Skirt for $48!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!