7 Best Transitional Boots You Can Wear From Winter to Spring

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Spring is finally here! (Well, almost.) But before we get ahead of ourselves, we need to remember that the weather outside is pretty frightful. In some parts of the country, it’s still snowing and the rain has yet to go away. So, until the sun comes out for good, we’ll be rocking boots for the foreseeable future.

It just so happens that the coastal cowboy look is trending this season! Think: rustic-chic meets modern minimalism. You can pair boots with spring skirts and dresses for a western-inspired style that is effortlessly cool. We picked out our seven favorite boots that you can take from winter to spring (and even into summer!). These comfy boots are made for walking!

Steve Madden Cowboy Boots

Available in black and white, these cowboy boots are a classic closet staple. Team these Steve Madden boots with a tiered maxi dress or denim midi skirt for a trendy take on spring style.

Was $160 On Sale: $82 You Save 49% See It!

Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots

I own these boots in two different colors, and I’m absolutely obsessed! The pointed toe is sleek and flattering, and the slouchy fit is super stylish. Plus, the price is a major steal!

$52.00 See It!

Marc Fisher LTD Booties

A solid pair of booties is a year-round staple. Transition from winter to spring with these block heel pointed-toe booties one customer called “extremely comfortable.”

$189.00 See It!

White Knee-High Cowboy Boots

Yee-haw! These knee-high cowboy boots are white hot. A spring and summer staple!

$115.00 See It!

Floral Dr. Martens Boots

Florals for spring? You know the rest. These floral Dr. Martens boots are in bloom! Style these shoes with a sundress to add some edge to a feminine frock.

Was $170 On Sale: $155 You Save 9% See It!

Pink Metallic Cowboy Boots

Pretty in pink! Whether you’re kicking up your heels at Stagecoach or Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, these metallic cowboy boots will be the star of the show.

Was $99 On Sale: $79 You Save 20% See It!

Madewell Suede Cowboy Boots

These beige cowboy boots go with everything! Made with real suede, these tall boots are on sale for over $100 off. And the cushioned padding feels like walking on clouds!

Was $298 On Sale: $180 You Save 40% See It!

