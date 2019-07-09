



We’re always on the hunt for the latest and greatest in beauty. Everyone is always looking for the “next big thing,” but it’s hard to know which beauty products are actually worth trying versus products that are just hyped up for social media. That’s why we love a good beauty box and Dermstore has one of the best curated options on the market!

Whether we want to become a regular subscriber or just try out once, Dermstore gives us options. The July beauty box is so good, packed with summer staples any beauty buff would covet, it might just convince you to become a regular.

See it: Grab the BeautyFix by Dermstore with prices starting at just $25/monthly at Dermstore!

The BeautyFix by Dermstore is a monthly subscription box that features an assortment of products curated by experts. The goodies also range in size, too, with full-size products as well as travel-sized ones.

The July box theme is “Getaway “Glam” and full of Dermstore’s top globe-trotting essentials. With the summer season upon us, the travel-sized items are incredible when we’re looking to go on vacation or just keep in our totes when we’re on-the-go.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a first-time subscriber or longtime lover, this is the perfect kit for everyone across the board. Each month, a group of beauty pros and experts carefully curate a box that highlights the best-of-the-best in beauty at the moment. What we’re loving here? No two boxes will ever be the same!

We also have the option to just buy one month at a time, too, making this perfect for someone just looking to dip their toes in the beauty box pool. It’s also perfect to trial and test new items we’ve been eyeing up and thanks to this careful curation, we’ll get everything from hair care to skincare and even makeup!

So, what’s in this month’s beauty box? Well, let Us break down all 11 products we can’t wait to try out!

Juice Beauty SPF 30 Oil-Free Moisturizer (2 fl. oz.): This protective daily moisturizer with organic botanicals is great for oily skin. Plus, it features SPF 30 that’s perfect when looking to apply before or after the beach, too.

100% Pure Bright Eyes Mask (1 pair): This hydrogel eye mask does it all! It can brighten, revitalize and even hydrate sensitive eye areas that are often times extra delicate!

ARCONA Cranberry Gommage (1 fl. oz.): We’re major fans of this cleansing exfoliator that gets deep within the surface to clarify and even tone all skin types!

dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse (1 fl. oz.): This scalp cleanser can ultimately help make hair look vibrant and feel healthy, but it also works overtime as a hair conditioner, too!

This Works In Transit Camera Close-Up (15 ml): This portable facial moisturizer acts as a primer and mask all in one.

Koh Gen Do Cleansing Spa Water Cloths (10-count): We’re loving this grab-and-go pack! These cloths are great on any vacation or thrown into our work totes when we’re looking to nourish, purify and condition our skin so it’s oh-so-smooth!

Bioderma Sensibio Foaming Gel (45 ml): This gentle facial wash will calm any irritation while also working to improve the skin’s hydration levels.

Eyeko Yoga Waterproof Mascara (4 ml) or Eyeko Sport Waterproof Mascara (4 ml) (chosen randomly; only 1 per box): We’re all about a waterproof mascara with a long-lasting formula, and everyone will be getting one here!

Amazing Cosmetics AMAZINGCONCEALER® – Medium Beige (0.2 fl. oz.): This full-coverage concealer will leave the most flawless-looking complexions!

HUM Nutrition Beauty zzZz (3 tablets): This natural melatonin supplement helps to promote restful beauty sleep.

Juliette Has A Gun Moscow Mule Eau de Parfum (1.7 ml): This eau de parfum is freshly fragranced with citrusy, woody and floral notes for one unforgettable aroma.

