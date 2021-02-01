This Soft Waffle-Knit Top Will Carry You to Spring in Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While the snow is falling at the moment, that tricky transitional period in between seasons is on the horizon. During this time of year, it’s key to shop for items that will make a splash in our winter wardrobes — but still be equally impactful come spring.

A top just like this adorable waffle knit is exactly what we’re looking for! It’s warm enough to serve as a layering staple as the winds continue to whip, but it will be the star of the show once sunshine returns.

Trendy Queen Women’s V Neck Long Sleeve Loose Oversized Waffle Knit Shirt

Get the Trendy Queen Women’s V Neck Long Sleeve Loose Oversized Waffle Knit Shirt for prices starting at just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

This top is super simple, but the material it’s made from packs a punch. Waffle knit has an ultra-soft feel to it, which is one of the reasons it’s trending since quarantine kicked off. This type of knit is known for its warm and cozy qualities, which is precisely why it’s suitable for colder temperatures.

You can layer this top over a trusty tank or under a puffer jacket if you’re running errands. Once spring officially hits, this is the ideal top to throw on with a pair of jeans for a casual brunch date.

When getting dressed is a struggle, a strong shirt is a solid starting point. It’s incredibly easy to style tops like this, and we plan on picking it up in more than one shade!

Other waffle-knit tops that we’re obsessed with:

