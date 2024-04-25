Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring style is our time to shine. Pastels, florals and gingham? Yes, please! After a long winter wearing dark, drab hues in dreary weather, the sun is finally coming out with our fashion as well.

Amazon just dropped tons of new releases that will brighten up your wardrobe! From coquette bows to crochet sets, these looks are totally on trend for spring and summer. And unlike the expensive options you’ll find elsewhere, these pieces are all surprisingly affordable.

Striped Bow Boxer Pants

Pretty in pink! We’re simply smitten with these pocketed pants, which bring together two of the season’s biggest trends — boxers and bows.

$13.00 See It!

Patchwork Quilted Jacket

Shoppers say that this patchwork quilted jacket looks nearly identical to a Free People style. Bonus: it’s reversible!

$45.00 See It!

Mixed Material Maxi Dress

This beautiful blue maxi dress looks so much more expensive than it actually is! Featuring a soft cotton top and a tiered skirt (with hidden pockets!), this mixed material frock is a spring staple.

$43.00 See It!

Tie-Front Babydoll Top

We’ve been on the hunt for a tie-front top inspired by Ganni, so this babydoll blouse is a steal for only $20! Team this top with your favorite pair of jeans for an effortlessly cool OOTD.

$20.00 See It!

Corset Maxi Dress

Mellow yellow! A luxury lookalike of the House of CB, this corset maxi dress will flatter your figure and contour your curves.

$56.00 See It!

Crochet Shorts Set

Vacay vibes! This crochet shorts set was made for a beach day or a pool party.

$52.00 See It!

Shift Denim Mini Dress

Denim for days! This boxy mini dress looks like a high-end design. So trendy and chic!

$60.00 See It!