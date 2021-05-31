Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We are going full out this summer. We want to make the most of everything we do, and for Us, that means making sure our wardrobe is always serving up full-on vacation vibes — especially when we finally do take that trip we’ve been waiting for! Bring out all of the tropical prints!

We also love to keep our warm weather wardrobe easy and breezy with dresses and skirts, so any time we spot either in a tropical print, you know we’re paying attention. We’ve sorted through so many this year already, we feel totally set for summer. Now it’s our turn to help you out with 17 of our favorite picks!

Dresses

1. Taking one look at this Meenew dress instantly transported Us to a cabana by the beach, even if only in our mind!

2. This maxi halter Floerns dress‘ yellow and green colorway simply belongs at a Caribbean destination!

3. This leaf print Asvivid dress goes big on the print but mini on the length!

4. This Hawaiian-inspired 28 Palms dress features a tropical flower print in beautiful shades of blue!

5. This Farm Rio maxi dress from Anthropologie is stunning! You’ll find multiple tropical motifs in the print, plus a cool dotted texture on top of it all!

6. This chiffon Nuofengkudu dress proves that tropical prints can 100% be fancy!

7. Looking for a palm print without the green? This multicolor KILIG dress is a fantastic pick!

8. We can’t get enough of the bold colors and the little keyhole cutout on this Maaji Flowering Crystal Dress!

9. This colorful leaf Fleur Wood dress can definitely be dressed up or down with ease!

Skirts

10. This PrinStory skirt has a handkerchief hem and a gorgeous color scheme!

11. This palm Floerns maxi skirt has an ultra-high slit up one leg, making it a go-to pick for super hot days!

12. This long Free People sarong skirt is an unexpected mix of red and white that we’re seriously loving for over our bathing suit or simply paired with a cute top!

13. If you want to splurge a little bit, this 100% silk ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo skirt from Nordstrom is our pick. The pastel palm tree print is so lovely!

14. It’s calming even just looking at a photo of this sunset- and silhouette-inspired ChainJoy sarong skirt!

15. This Shein skirt combines boho and tropical vibes to create a piece that will have everyone asking where you bought it!

16. The design on this Farm Rio maxi skirt from Anthropologie almost reminds Us of an advanced coloring book design!

17. This SHU-SHI sarong even comes with an adorable coconut clip!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!