We Found What Nordstrom Shoppers Are Calling ‘A Bra for Bra Haters’

Our relationship with bras is…kind of hard to explain. We rely on them and wear them nearly every single day, but we hate doing it. We love the support, the coverage and the shaping, but man, do we despise the feel. Most of the time they’re uncomfortable, and some even take it a step further and actually hurt!

You would think that bras, considering just how many people actually wear them, would have it right by now. But some companies are just way too concerned with their visual aesthetic, or they spend too much time marketing in our faces instead of actually perfecting their designs first. Now more than ever we need bras we can actually rely on — ones we can forget we’re even wearing!

Get the True & Co. True Body V-Neck Wireless Bra for just $49 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This wireless True & Co. bra proves without a doubt that the brand’s beloved lingerie is not just a fluke. Bra after bra is just blowing shoppers’ minds, and they’ve even dubbed this one “a bra for bra haters.” They say it’s “hands down the best seamless bra ever.” It’s “extremely comfortable” and offers “great support,” and there’s never any of the “bunching, poking or itching” they’re unfortunately used to. They love the “sleek, natural-looking shape” it gives them too!

This bra has neither elastic nor bulky seams, making it a cozy dream with a barely-there feel. A barely-there look too, as it disappears under even tight clothing. It doesn’t even have any hooks! You can just slip it on right over your head. It’s stretchy, so it will be no problem!

This lightweight, silky-soft bra has a V-neck as well as a V-back, but it still offers full coverage. It has removable soft cups on the inside too, letting you customize your look and fit. That’s not your only choice when it comes to this bra though. You also have seven colors to choose from! Your options are Inspired Blue, Black, Bronzed, Dulce, Army Dust, Retro Pink or True Mink. Or you can just grab all of the above. It’s not like you won’t wear them!

While some shoppers nabbed this bra thinking it would be more of a staple for hanging out at home, their minds were quickly changed once they realized that “wireless” doesn’t necessarily have to mean “ill-fitting.” They now say it’s a must-have for going out or wearing to work. Medical professionals love wearing it under their scrubs too!

At under $50, we don’t think we could find a better bra than this. Equal, maybe, but only if it’s from True & Co.!

