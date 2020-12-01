Instagram-Famous Brand TRUFF Launches Line of Truffle Pasta Sauce

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Attention, aspiring foodies and established gourmands! We’re here with some major culinary news: Beloved brand TRUFF is expanding their offering, and they have just launched a pasta sauce designed to upgrade your home-cooked meals forever.

In case you’re unfamiliar with their OG product, TRUFF is responsible for the most coveted hot sauce around. It’s infused with truffles, spice and everything nice — and it just so happens to be the bestselling hot sauce at Whole Foods and Amazon. Of course, it’s also a foolproof stocking stuffer for anyone in your life who appreciates a little kick (check it out here)!

Since their signature hot sauce dropped in 2017, TRUFF has been hard at work perfecting their next elevated essential. The wait is finally over, and these two pasta sauce options (Pomodoro and Arrabbiata) are bound to be stellar new additions to even the most discerning of pantries.

The ingredients are simple and straightforward, focusing on a unique blend of ripe tomatoes, delicate herbs, red chili peppers and black truffles. Every family-friendly dish will instantly benefit — from the most basic of pizzas and pastas, to slightly more involved entrées like eggplant parmesan and baked ziti. But there’s no need to be a gourmet chef here — the right sauce can make plain noodles feel like a four-star plate.

Although TRUFF’s pasta sauce only recently hit stores, rave reviews are already stacking up — with one satisfied customer even proclaiming it the “best pasta sauce on the market.” With the holidays on the horizon and many areas of the country hunkering down, there’s never been a better time to take your cooking to the next level. Thanks to TRUFF, it’s easier than ever — the pasta sauce will be available online, at select Whole Foods and nationally at Bloomingdale’s and Neiman Marcus.

