After a long day of commuting to the office or running after the kids, your feet are exhausted from the heels. We get it! Hence, carrying a pair of sandals with you everywhere could be the answer to protecting your feet. Whether you’re into flat, leather designs or foamy, cushioned options, having a flexible, neutral pair of sandals will make your spring and summer much more enjoyable. We found a cute, easy pair of sandals that you’ll love — and they’re on sale right now at Zappos!

The Ugg Foamo Slide has the potential to become your new footwear favorite — seriously! They feature an EVA upper, EVA lining, contoured EVA footbed and a dual-density EVA midsole for a durable but cushy option. What I love most about these shoes is their abstract shape: they have a super chunky sole and a pointed-toe design that looks chic but doesn’t take itself too seriously.

Get the Ugg Foamo Slide for $56 (was $70) at Zappos!

To style these slides, you could opt for a simple ensemble and pair them with jeans and a T-shirt with a cute bag. Or, you could rock them with your favorite leggings and hoodie for a comfortable and flexible ensemble while lounging around the house! Further, these shoes have an 8 to 11 size range.

While reviewing and gushing over these slides, a satisfied Zappos reviewer said, “I love how comfortable these are and that they fit true to size. The pop color is a lot of fun, too.” One more Zappos reviewer added, “I bought them for my mom. She loves them and said they’re the most comfortable slides she’s ever had.”

So, if you’re looking for a versatile, comfy pair of shoes that you can wear with anything in your closet, this option from Ugg could do the trick!

