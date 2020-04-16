These UGG Slip-Ons at Nordstrom Will Bring Summer to You (25% Off)

Next time you go through your wardrobe, take a moment to consider every piece in a different way. Yes, you can give each one the old KonMari method treatment and determine whether it sparks joy or not — but we want you to go even deeper. Does the piece you’re holding have your mind automatically building an entire scenario around it? Do you pick up a pair of shoes and suddenly see yourself on a boardwalk at sunset, wearing an airy cover-up that’s swaying softly in the warm wind — with a fresh lemonade in your hand and those exact shoes on your feet?

That’s exactly what we pictured the moment we saw these UGG slip-ons on sale at Nordstrom. Maybe your vision would be a little different than ours, but that’s all a part of the fun. As long as it’s bringing a smile to your face, and maybe even has you texting the group chat with brand new, irresistible summer plans, you’re golden!

Get theUGG Sammy Slip-On Sneakers (originally $110) in two versions starting at just $82 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Now, we know most people would normally associate UGG with winter, as the brand became famous from its shearling and wool boots, but we have to say, UGG knows its stuff when it comes to summer fun — and obviously, comfort is never an issue. Reviewers even say that wearing these shoes feels like “a nice hug” for their feet, and that the entire shoe “fits like a glove,” which is a rarity in footwear. Looks-wise, they adore the Sammy’s “unique, eye-catching patterns” and say they’re not only “sophisticated and chic,” but “very smart.” They’re “a true staple” in any wardrobe, and shoppers are majorly “looking forward to wearing them this summer”!

The Sammy has a slip-on skater silhouette featuring elastic goring to keep things flexible. As for the stretchy knit upper, you have two choices. The regular Sammy features a perforated upper with a subtle chevron pattern, while the Breeze has a wavy stripe design in which every other stripe is semi-sheer. Both are on sale in two colors, but there are even more to choose from if another suits your fancy!

All Sammy shoes feature a memory foam footbed to lovingly contour the shape of your sole, while extra cushioning back at the heel prevents any rubbing or blistering. It also sticks up a little past the collar to act as a pull-tab! Back on the outside of the shoe, you’ll find topstitching running across the midsole, and a white outsole below it, creating a pop of contrast!

Some sizes are starting to go, so make sure you shop the Sammy fast. Who knows? In just a few months from now, you could be wearing these beauties while sightseeing in a beautiful country across the world. Bon voyage!

