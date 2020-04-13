These Retro Everlane Flats Are 50% Off and Selling Out Fast

Everlane is one of our favorite places to shop — not just because we love the simple styles that they produce, but also thanks to the ethics behind their brand! Everlane makes it their mission to be as transparent as possible when it comes to how much it costs to produce clothing, and they don’t give their pieces the same markup treatment that most companies do.

The only qualm that we have with Everlane? We don’t like to see the classic styles go! They tend to retire some of their bestsellers once stock runs out — so if you want a sale piece, it’s best to hop on it immediately! Because we don’t want you to miss the opportunity to get gorgeous fashions before they leave the building, we like to highlight our top picks — like these beautiful retro flats!

Get The ’90s Flat (originally $150) on sale for prices starting at just $75, available from Everlane!

Yes, it’s true: These amazing square-toe flats are going to be gone soon. They have a major ’90s vibe that’s completely on trend right now. From the Paris Fashion Week runways to street style Instagram accounts, it’s clear that the decade is back in a big way. These beauties are made from 100% genuine imported Italian leather — and naturally, they were constructed in a factory in Italy. If you want to learn more about the facilities where each Everlane piece has been made, the site does have behind-the-scenes information! It’s the attention to detail like this that makes Us value brands like Everlane as much as we do.

As for the shoe itself, the adorable flats come with a tiny half-inch stacked heel, and a brown leather piping detail that runs along the profile. The black pair is one that we know we’ll want to keep in our wardrobes for many years to come. They go with nearly every outfit that we can think of, and that’s the ultimate goal here!

Get The ’90s Flat (originally $150) on sale for prices starting at just $75, available from Everlane!

Though the black option may be our favorite due to its serious versatility, you can score these shoes in four other stunning colors if you prefer a different shade. There’s a light tan, a nude, a white crocodile-print and an olive green pair. Honestly, all of these are incredible — but if you’re on the prowl for something truly timeless, black is definitely the way to go. Now, let’s get to shopping while we still can!

See it: Get The ’90s Flat (originally $150) on sale for prices starting at just $75, available from Everlane!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the women’s sale items and all of the women’s fashion available from Everlane here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!