



When it comes to fashion, there are truly few scenarios more inconvenient than getting caught in the rain or snow — dressed in the wrong outfit! Preparing for the season’s surprises is hard, and we would do just about anything to never deal with it again.

However, that’s not a reality. We never know when Mother Nature is going to rain on our parade, and we can’t carry around a heavy-duty pair of boots every single day just in case. But doesn’t mean we can’t make a few adjustments and plan ahead. Start by selecting a smarter shoe — one just like this pair.

Grab a pair of the UGG Kriston Waterproof Bootie (originally $200) now with prices starting at just $130, available at Nordstrom!

The UGG Kriston Waterproof Bootie is an absolute must-have according to reviewers. One shopper couldn’t get over how “absolutely gorgeous and comfortable” they were and another added they were “more than she expected.” Honestly, after we laid our very own eyes on them, we get it.

It’s going to be hard to resist these boots! They come available in not just one color but two — mole leather and black leather. Reviewers were equally smitten. One reviewer said “they went with everything,” and another said these boots were “everything she needed in the winter.” Either option is a solid choice, as both shades are dark enough to seamlessly pair with everything in our wardrobes.

UGG Kriston Waterproof Bootie

Grab a pair of the UGG Kriston Waterproof Bootie (originally $200) now with prices starting at just $130, available at Nordstrom!

Also, comfort is key here. This bootie features the UGG brand’s signature shearling, cushioned insole. When taking each and every step, feet will be met with a pillow-like interior that’s comfortable and supportive. One reviewer loved how when wearing this shoe with a “thick sock,” her feet didn’t feel tight or squished. Instead, the boot offered up a spacious interior with a generous amount of room to survive a long period of wear. Another reviewer couldn’t get over how “warm and toasty” her feet felt, especially in freezing cold temperatures.

The exterior of the shoe is also worth mentioning. Now, we know a winter wedge may be scary to some, but don’t stress. See, this wedge is one-of-a-kind and features a razored traction sole. That provides security for any wearer. No one will ever have to worry about slipping or sliding in any wintry mix. This small detail offers protection and control that will make a major difference in even the worst of storms! Is everyone starting to see why reviewers say this boot “has everything they need” in the fall or winter? We most certainly are!

Grab a pair of the UGG Kriston Waterproof Bootie (originally $200) now with prices starting at just $130, available at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out additional UGG items, more booties and women’s sale also available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!