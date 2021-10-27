This Frock Is Proof You Can Still Wear Boho-Chic Dresses Into Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Repurposing fashion is one of our ultimate passions! What we enjoy the most is figuring out how certain pieces can be transformed across multiple seasons, especially during the summer-to-fall transitional phase.

Carrying over your favorite boho-chic garments into the fall might seem tricky, but with the right styling and a few minor adjustments, it’s more than possible. For example, a summery dress like this midi from UIMLK is a piece that’s true to the breezy summer aesthetic — but you have so much creative freedom to wear it on repeat once the autumn air starts blowing! Not sure how? Keep reading to check out our tips!

Get the UIMLK Women’s Square Neck Floral Midi Boho Dress for just $35, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

The first order of business with a boho dress like this one is picking out the right colors that can work for fall. You can definitely still rock the brighter versions of this dress, but our top picks would be the options that evoke colors of fall foliage. Think deep purples, golden yellows, oranges and reds!

We picked out this particular dress because of its midi length, which works just as well in the fall as it does in the summer. You can still wear it bare-legged with some ankle booties while it’s still warm enough outside, and you can simply add sheer tights once an extra layer is required to keep warm!

The last styling step is to pick out the appropriate jacket and accessories, and that certainly depends on the type of weather you’re dressing for. This dress will look glamorous with a classic trench on rainy days, a leather biker jacket on cooler ones or a slouchy cardigan when it’s still warm and sunny! Then, just reach for your favorite crossbody purse and a wide-brim wool hat and you’re ready to go. These are just a couple of our suggestions, but the options are truly endless when you’re putting together a captivating autumn ensemble with this dress as the base!

