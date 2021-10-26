Macy’s Has the Best Fall Boots at Unbeatable Prices — Up to 30% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s not Black Friday yet, but it sure does feel like it thanks to all of the amazing sales we’ve seen recently. As much as we adore the annual shopping event, it can get hectic — so why not score some serious steals in anticipation? We don’t know about you, but we’re ready to shop!

One of the most popular items we’re shopping for right now are boots, and Macy’s has some amazing markdowns happening at the moment. Whether you need an everyday bootie or a show-stopping thigh-high, we’ve got you covered. Check out our faves from the sale below!

These Classic Ankle Booties

Booties with an edgy grip sole have become such a staple shoe for the fall and winter. This pair has a comfortable heel height, sleek design and versatility for days!

Get the Sun + Stone Morghan Lug Sole Block-Heel Booties (originally $80) on sale for $48 at Macy’s!

These Durable Rain Boots

If you’re not a fan of typical rubber rain boots, we would seriously recommend this pair! The rubber covers the top portion of the foot, and the ankle area is made from a soft vegan leather that you can adjust for an optimal fit.

Get the JBU Women’s Maplewood Casual Duck Boot (originally $70) on sale for $42 at Macy’s!

These Dramatic Thigh-High Stilettos

Diva alert! If you want to make a statement, team these glamorous boots with a sweater dress and you’ll be ready to strut your stuff.

Get the Calvin Klein Women’s Sacha Over the Knee High Heel Boots (originally $225) on sale for $158 at Macy’s with code: FRIEND at checkout!

These Suede Block Heel Boots

The square toe on these booties gives them a current vibe that’s bound to be all the rage this season.

Get the Vince Camuto Women’s Dantania Block-Heel Dress Booties (originally $149) on sale for $89 at Macy’s!

These Knee-High Riding Boots

These flat boots can be worn anywhere — period. They’re both casual and elegant at the same time, depending on the ensemble you pair them with!

Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Women’s Bromley Leather Riding Boots (originally $225) on sale for $180 at Macy’s!

These Sleek Pointed Leather Boots

When you wear a pair of boots with a sharp pointed toe, you can’t help but feel like an absolute boss!

Get the COACH Women’s Pacey Pointed-Toe Booties (originally $225) on sale for $158 at Macy’s with code: FRIEND at checkout!

These Tough Lug Sole Boots

Lug soles are another trend that we can’t get enough of! These boots offer up an exaggerated version of the style, plus they’re available in pretty much every shade you could want.

Get the Circus by Sam Edelman Women’s Darielle Lug Sole Chelsea Boots (originally $99) on sale for $69 at Macy’s with code: FRIEND at checkout!

Looking for more? Check out more boots and shop all of the women’s shoe markdowns happening right now at Macy’s!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!